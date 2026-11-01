Don’t just read about and watch the decline of liberty.

Invest in the ideas that can restore it.

For more than 50 years, I have devoted my professional life to studying, teaching, writing, and speaking about the principles that made America a beacon of individual liberty: free markets, sound money, limited constitutional government, individual responsibility, and a foreign policy of peace and nonintervention.

My intellectual journey began in the early 1970s when I discovered the Austrian School of Economics. The writings of Ludwig von Mises, Murray N. Rothbard, and other champions of liberty profoundly influenced my understanding of economics, government, and the relationship between the individual and the state.

Over the decades, I have reached an unmistakable conclusion: America cannot restore its liberty foundation by electing different politicians to administer an increasingly powerful federal government. We must challenge the ideas that have produced the modern welfare-warfare state.

Presidents and members of Congress from both political parties have contributed to the expansion of federal power. The result is a government that taxes and regulates productive Americans, redistributes wealth, debases our currency, accumulates mountains of debt, subsidizes politically connected corporations, and engages in foreign interventions that have cost countless lives and trillions of dollars.

The time has come to challenge this system at its foundations.

That is why I am writing The Abolition Manifesto: Ending the Welfare-Warfare State and Restoring Individual Liberty.

This is not another book advocating incremental reforms or offering another political wish list. It is a call for a fundamental change in the way Americans think about government and individual freedom.

Drawing upon the ideas of Mises, Rothbard, Hazlitt, Frédéric Bastiat, countless others, and the American Founders, I make the case for abolishing unconstitutional government programs, ending the Federal Reserve’s monopoly over money, dismantling corporate welfare, restoring constitutional limits, and returning responsibility for our lives to individuals, families, communities, and voluntary institutions.

Your Subscription Is an Investment in Liberty

Over the next several months, I will publish all eight chapters of The Abolition Manifesto on my Substack.

I am inviting you to become a paid subscriber and participate in this undertaking.

Paid subscribers will have access to all eight complete chapters as I publish them. Free subscribers and those receiving my email updates will continue to receive selected excerpts, but the complete chapters will be available exclusively to paid subscribers.

But I want to emphasize something important: This is about much more than gaining access to a book.

Your paid subscription is an investment in the advancement of ideas that can change America’s future.

It supports independent scholarship, intellectual honesty, and commentary that challenge conventional political thinking. It helps advance the case for a society in which individuals control the fruits of their labor, money retains its purchasing power, government is constitutionally limited, and people cooperate voluntarily rather than depend on political power.

I have spent more than five decades making the intellectual case for individual liberty. With The Abolition Manifesto, I am bringing together the economic arguments, historical lessons, and philosophical principles that I believe are essential to reversing America’s march toward an ever-expanding state.

I cannot advance this undertaking alone. Ideas need readers, supporters, and advocates willing to help spread them.

Help Build a New Abolition Movement

If you believe that the principles of the Declaration of Independence are worth defending, that the Constitution’s limits on federal power should mean something, and that future generations deserve to inherit a free, prosperous, and peaceful America, I invite you to join me.

This is an opportunity to do more than follow the latest political controversy. It is an opportunity to support an intellectual movement that challenges the status quo and makes the case for restoring individual liberty.

Become a paid subscriber today.

Read all eight complete chapters of The Abolition Manifesto as they are published.

Support the advancement of the ideas of individual liberty and limited government.

Share these ideas with friends, family, and colleagues.

Help build a new abolition movement dedicated to restoring America’s founding principles.

We cannot depend on politicians to dismantle the system that sustains their power. The intellectual groundwork for change must come from Americans who understand that freedom, not government dependency, is the foundation of a prosperous and peaceful society.

I have devoted more than 50 years to this cause. Now I am asking you to help advance it.

INVEST IN LIBERTY. HELP RESTORE AMERICA.

Don’t just read about the decline of liberty. Become part of the effort to restore it.

Thank you for your readership, your support, and your commitment to the principles of individual liberty.

Best Wishes,

Murray Sabrin

The Abolition Manifesto: Ending the Welfare-Warfare State and Restoring Individual Liberty

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.