Happy New Year. Peace, Liberty, and Prosperity for 2026 and beyond.

Those who won our independence... valued liberty as an end and as a means. They believed liberty to be the secret of happiness and courage to be the secret of liberty. Louis D. Brandeis

It does not take a majority to prevail... but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men. Samuel Adams

Financial freedom is available to those who learn about it and work for it. Robert Kiyosaki

***************************************************************************

The American people have the worst “addiction” there is, far worse than the illegal narcotics Trump/Hegseth/Rubio are waging war against in attacking alleged “narco terrorists” in speedboats on the Caribbean Sea.

I am talking about OPM (other people’s money, pronounced opium).

The political elites have “hooked” Americans on all dozens of welfare programs, from Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, to childcare, food stamps, to name some of the “drugs” tens of millions of Americans are addicted to at a cost of trillions of dollars annually.

Clearly, more than 70% of the federal budget is spent on welfare spending—and the military-industrial complex.

There is a better way—financial independence and diplomacy.

We can restore financial independence as soon as possible as I have outlined in my essay last year, “Toward Financial Independence and a Constitutional Federal Budget.”

In the meantime, we can make our communities know and understand the need to achieve financial, because the welfare state is unsustainable.

There is no quick fix to the unsustainability of Social Security and Medicare. However, the transition to individual savings can begin with all workers being exempt from payroll taxes so they can save for their retirement income and medical care needs.

Medicaid can be replaced by nonprofit medical centers. The umbrella organization for these centers, The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, provides information about the work they do in communities across America.

Most importantly, to begin restoring financial independence across the country, all “federal aid” to states, cities, towns, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations, should end by the end of 2026.

This would give them time to raise all the funds they need to be financially independent. Thus, the income tax should be abolished ASAP so nongovernmental institutions would have to raise their revenue the old fashioned way, by making appeals to the American people for their funding.

If states, cities, and towns want to have welfare programs, they should tax their citizens to pay for them. No more federal tax subsidies. Period.

This would end the frauds that have been exposed in Minnesota and elsewhere.

The welfare state is the honey pot for fraudsters, shysters, and feckless politicians.

So, readers of this essay, are you a member of “an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men?”

Or, are you content to be ripped off by an immoral and destructive political-economic system that treats us, we the people, as children and fools for forcing us to be dependent on their “phony philanthropy?”

****************************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday on December 21, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

****************************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.