I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity. Dwight D. Eisenhower

I write as someone whose life story is inseparable from the human cost of war. I am the immigrant son of Holocaust survivors. My parents endured the unimaginable in Poland during World War II, where entire branches of our family tree were erased. I never knew my grandparents, aunts, or uncles, and therefore never had any first cousins. They were not abstractions in a history book; they were lives destroyed, their futures stolen, and love and memory extinguished by the machinery of state violence. War did not just redraw borders. It destroyed families like mine forever.

That history shapes my noninterventionist and antiwar convictions. I do not view military action through the lens of strategy papers or geopolitical gamesmanship. I see empty chairs at family tables. I hear stories that end too soon. When governments choose force, civilians pay the price. Ordinary people—parents, children, workers—absorb the shockwaves of decisions made far from the battlefield. No government has the moral right to shatter families the way mine was shattered.

This is why I oppose modern wars of choice and policies of intervention. Military power is too often treated as a first resort rather than a last. Diplomacy, restraint, and respect for sovereignty are dismissed as weakness, even though they are the foundations of lasting peace. A foreign policy grounded in nonintervention recognizes that stability cannot be imposed through bombs and that violence abroad inevitably breeds suffering and instability at home.

From this perspective, the Trump–Netanyahu attack on Iran is deeply troubling. Escalatory strikes risk wider regional conflict, civilian casualties, and long-term blowback. They undermine international law, weaken norms against unilateral force, and push the world further from peaceful dispute resolution. For those of us whose families were consumed by war, such actions are not abstract maneuvers—they are painful reminders of how quickly leaders can engage in mass murder with impunity.

My past compels me to say: peace is not naïve. Restraint is not weakness. Nonintervention is a moral stance rooted in lived experience and the conviction that no family should endure what mine did.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.