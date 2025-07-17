I will be debating the tariff issue on July 25, 5pm (ET) at the Mises Institute. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/misesmedia or mises.org/live. My pro tariff opponent is Spencer Morrison, author or Reshore: Tariffs Will Bring Our Jobs Home and Revive the American Dream. Protectionism was “buried” decades ago but continues to get revived now and then by statists across the political spectrum.

In my last Substack I mentioned why I may form an exploratory committee to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2028.

I will make that decision in the next few weeks, and if I do, I will invoke my birthright citizenship since I was born in the American occupation zone West Germany after World War II so I can meet the requirement of being a “natural born” citizen.

If I decide to form exploratory committee, the Supreme Court will have the rule if I am eligible to serve as president given my unique status as an American who came to this country soon after I was born in American occupation zone in West Germany.

If I go all the way to the Oval Office, I would be the oldest candidate elected and the first Jewish president.

Even if I am not eligible to serve as president, I still could be a candidate and make my views known throughout the country about what needs to be done to make Americans financial independent and to restore the republic.

We would have one of the most unique campaigns in American history. Instead of campaign contributions, I would ask people to support their local nonprofit organizations to begin the process of ending the welfare state.

The campaign would be staffed by all the volunteers.

A Sabrin presidential platform would include eliminating the income tax, abolishing the Fed, protecting the American people’s civil liberties, stopping endless wars, and replacing the welfare state with nonprofit institutions to help our fellow citizens voluntarily.

I also mentioned in my last Substack why America needs a Jewish president. Growing up in a Jewish neighborhood in the West Bronx it seemed there was always someone in our apartment building or nearby who had contacts in the Diamond District and the garment center.

In other words, Jewish families would go to the Diamond District and the garment center to buy jewelry and clothing at wholesale prices. A Jewish president—yours truly--therefore would have a “wholesale” federal budget well below the current $7.2 trillion monstrosity.

In addition, a Jewish president like me will remind the Israeli government that America’s foreign policy is America First, and that they must negotiate a lasting peace with its neighbors and end the hostilities with the Palestinians, who should be made Israeli citizens with all the rights and privileges of all Israelis—Jewish, Arab, and Christian.

Please tune in July 25 at 5 PM to the live stream from the Mises Institute where I will be debating Spencer Morrison on tariffs and protectionism. It should be a wonderful debate.

I will remind the audience that Trump’s tariffs and protectionist trade policy are not that much different from the self-described democratic socialist mayoralty candidate Mamdani in New York City.

Both Trump and Mamdani want to intervene massively in the people’s economic affairs. I will explain this in greater detail at the July 25 debate.

Lastly, I have two ambitious goals for my Substack. The first one is to have 100,000 subscribers by January 1, 2026, and 1 million subscribers by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

My goal is to have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of individuals throughout the country wearing a MAFI baseball cap to let their neighbors know that they want the American people to be not only financially independent but politically independent from Washington DC.

I will do everything in my power to make this happen, and with your help we can turn the country around from the destructive welfare warfare state to a free market, limited government republic with a non-interventionist foreign policy.

Two new essays have been published about MAFI and its historical significance.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.