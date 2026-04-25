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I have been writing letters to the editor for more than five decades and op-eds for numerous newspapers as well.

In response to two recent letters a Naples resident sent the following note the other day.

Dear Dr. Sabrin,

I recently read your letters to the editor – in both Naples Daily News and The Wall Street Journal, published on the same day (!) – and I wanted to express my appreciation (and awe). Your writing stood out for his clarity, rationality, and qualities that are increasingly rare and public discourse.

Your contribution to critical sight comes at a time when it is needed most, and it was a genuine pleasure to read both letters.

With best regards,

AW

Naples, FL

Below are the two letters AW referred to.

Naples Daily News, Coercive taxes vs. investment

The recent essay, ‘Higher taxes breed discontent and eventually outmigration,’ (April 12), correctly highlights an important economic reality: when states impose heavier tax burdens, they risk driving residents and businesses elsewhere. History repeatedly shows that high-tax environments tend to discourage investment, slow growth and ultimately erode the very tax base policymakers seek to expand. However, the author makes a common but fundamental error in describing taxes as ‘investments’ made by the public in exchange for services. This characterization is misleading. Investments, by definition, are voluntary decisions made by individuals and entrepreneurs with the expectation of a return. Taxes, by contrast, are compulsory payments enforced by law. Individuals cannot opt out, nor can they freely choose how their money is allocated. In a genuinely free society, goods and services — including those often labeled ‘public’ — would be provided through voluntary exchange and supported, where necessary, by private charitable contributions. Such arrangements respect individual choice and foster accountability in ways that coercive taxation cannot. Conflating taxes with private investment obscures this crucial distinction and weakens the broader argument against excessive taxation and taxation in general. Recognizing the coercive nature of taxes is essential to having an honest debate about their proper scope and impact. Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples The Wall Street Journal: The Populism Numbers Game Doesn’t Work

The redefinition of free enterprise as federal micromanagement is troubling.

Sen. Bernie Moreno’s op-ed, “Trump Gave the GOP a New, Populist Soul,” (April 14), rests on a series of deeply flawed economic premises. The claim that American workers are being ripped off by corporate greed ignores a basic reality: In competitive markets, firms must bid for labor, driving wages in line with productivity. Government intervention is what truly erodes workers’ purchasing power.

Equally troubling is the redefinition of free enterprise as federal micromanagement. True free markets rely on voluntary exchange and price signals, not industrial policy directed from Washington. When the government substitutes its judgment for that of millions of people, inefficiency and cronyism inevitably follow.

Furthermore, the op-ed’s nod to “fiscal discipline” is difficult to take seriously as federal deficits continue to balloon. Similarly, while tariffs are portrayed as a path to manufacturing strength, they actually function as taxes on American consumers and invite retaliation, distorting trade rather than revitalizing it.

Sound economic policy requires a stable dollar, low tax burdens, constitutionally limited spending and the removal of unnecessary regulations. Sen. Moreno’s piece contains echoes of ideas more commonly associated with Sen. Bernie Sanders than with a genuine commitment to free enterprise.

Murray Sabrin

Naples, FL

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.