One of the greatest economist whose contributions to our knowledge of the “dismal science” is second to none was born in Austria 124 years ago. Mises turned economics into the most important of the social sciences.

Forty three years ago, Lew Rockwell, former chief of staff to congressman Ron Paul, founded the Ludwig von Mises Institute to honor his lifelong work and bring the insights of the Austrian School of Economics to the masses . I became a member at its founding.

Murray Rothbard was the Institute’s first Vice President of Academic Affairs, and he was a member of my dissertation committee.

Today is the last day of the Institute’s Fall Campaign. I urge you to become a member of the Institute. The enormous amount of material on the website is an invaluable resource.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.

