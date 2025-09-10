Please let your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues know that economic freedom—and philanthropy-will restore America as a constitutional republic.

Voices of the past who understood the principles of a free society and limited government. This is just a sample of the great insights of giants.

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” Thomas Paine

"The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale." --Thomas Jefferson

"To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical.” Thomas Jefferson

“The darkest hour in any man's life is when he sits down to plan how to get money without earning it.” Horace Greeley

“One of the consequences of such notions as ‘entitlements’ is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel that society owes them something, apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence.” Thomas Sowell

“There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket.” General Smedley Butler

“Capitalism means free enterprise, sovereignty of the consumers in economic matters, and sovereignty of the voters in political matters. Socialism means full government control of every sphere of the individual’s life and the unrestricted supremacy of the government in its capacity as central board of production management.” Ludwig von Mises

Three new essays about MAFI, abolishing the income tax and promoting nonprofitization.

https://cloutstars.com/murray-sabrins-strategy-to-end-taxes-and-supercharge-american-philanthropy/

https://futuremillionairesmagazine.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/

https://businesssharksmagazine.com/murray-sabrins-mission-making-americans-financially-independent-one-bold-idea-at-a-time/

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.