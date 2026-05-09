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Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods. H. L. Mencken

The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples’ money. Margaret Thatcher

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Zohran Mamdani’s proposal to impose higher taxes on second homes of wealthy property owners is being sold as a compassionate effort to help ordinary New Yorkers. In reality, it reflects the same coercive economic philosophy that has driven businesses, investors, and productive citizens out of heavily regulated cities for decades. His “tax the rich” rhetoric amounts to little more than a political shakedown—government using its power to target one group of people simply because they have accumulated wealth.

New York City already stands as one of the clearest examples of local statism in America. Sky-high taxes, endless regulations, rent controls, and bureaucratic interference have made it increasingly difficult for businesses and working families to thrive. Instead of addressing the city’s spending addiction and regulatory burden, Mamdani’s solution is to seize even more resources from successful individuals and property owners. But wealth does not exist in a vacuum. When investors, entrepreneurs, and employers are punished, jobs disappear, housing construction slows, and the tax base erodes. The people who ultimately suffer are middle- and lower-income residents who face fewer economic opportunities and higher living costs.

History repeatedly demonstrates that redistribution schemes do not create prosperity. They merely redistribute political power to government officials who decide who deserves what. The Marxist slogan, “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” is fundamentally immoral because it treats productive citizens as servants of the state rather than free individuals with rights to the fruits of their labor. A society built on forced redistribution undermines personal responsibility, voluntary exchange, and economic freedom.

If New York continues embracing policies rooted in class warfare and hostility toward success, it risks accelerating the very decline its politicians claim they want to stop. Prosperity is created through freedom, investment, and entrepreneurship—not through punitive taxation and government coercion.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.