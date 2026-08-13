Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

****************************

Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

****************************

Judge Napolitano on the “Right to Be Left Alone.”

*******************************

In this eye-opening interview, host Murray Sabrin sits down with author Mark J. Victor to unpack the ideas behind his forthcoming book Live and Let Live. Together they explore how the principles of personal liberty, non-aggression, and voluntary cooperation can build a more peaceful, prosperous, and ethical world, one grounded in trust, high character, and genuine respect for others.



From the origins of Mark’s philosophy in law school to real-world applications in economics, government policy, and international conflict, this conversation offers a compelling case for why freedom and morality are inseparable and why choosing peace over force is both a practical and ethical imperative.



Whether you’re passionate about personal liberty, curious about libertarian philosophy, or simply looking for a fresh lens on today’s biggest social and political debates, this episode will challenge you to rethink what it means to live and let live.



Check his website :

https://liveandletlive.org/



🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on freedom, economics, and society.



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 Introduction to the episode and guest

02:37 Mark Victor’s background and motivation for writing ‘Live and Let Live’

03:27 The origins of Mark’s ideas on freedom and morality in law school

07:13 Challenges faced by the freedom movement and the need for professionalism

09:34 The core message of ‘Live and Let Live’ and its moral foundation

11:02 Defining aggression and its legal and moral implications

15:04 The importance of high character and trust in society

18:46 Legal and moral distinctions between rules and voluntary principles

22:01 Applying the principles to social issues like socialism and capitalism

30:27 The application of live and let live to international conflicts and war

37:21 The US approach to Iran and the concept of self-defense

41:43 How to access Mark Victor’s book and final thoughts



💬 MEMORABLE QUOTES

“Act with the highest of character in everything you do.”

“Never force anybody to do anything they don’t want to do.”



🔑 TOPICS COVERED

The principles of live and let live

The role of morality in a free society

Non-aggression and voluntary cooperation

Applying freedom principles to modern social issues

Analyzing war, foreign policy, and international conflict

Why trust and character matter for a peaceful society



#Freedom #LiveAndLetLive #NonAggression #PersonalLiberty #Libertarianism #Peace #Morality #VoluntaryCooperation #Philosophy #Interview

*******************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

*******************************************************