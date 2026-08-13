Marc Victor: Live and Let Live Would Create Social Harmony and Peace
An update to the Golden Rule
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In this eye-opening interview, host Murray Sabrin sits down with author Mark J. Victor to unpack the ideas behind his forthcoming book Live and Let Live. Together they explore how the principles of personal liberty, non-aggression, and voluntary cooperation can build a more peaceful, prosperous, and ethical world, one grounded in trust, high character, and genuine respect for others.
From the origins of Mark’s philosophy in law school to real-world applications in economics, government policy, and international conflict, this conversation offers a compelling case for why freedom and morality are inseparable and why choosing peace over force is both a practical and ethical imperative.
Whether you’re passionate about personal liberty, curious about libertarian philosophy, or simply looking for a fresh lens on today’s biggest social and political debates, this episode will challenge you to rethink what it means to live and let live.
Check his website :
https://liveandletlive.org/
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⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction to the episode and guest
02:37 Mark Victor’s background and motivation for writing ‘Live and Let Live’
03:27 The origins of Mark’s ideas on freedom and morality in law school
07:13 Challenges faced by the freedom movement and the need for professionalism
09:34 The core message of ‘Live and Let Live’ and its moral foundation
11:02 Defining aggression and its legal and moral implications
15:04 The importance of high character and trust in society
18:46 Legal and moral distinctions between rules and voluntary principles
22:01 Applying the principles to social issues like socialism and capitalism
30:27 The application of live and let live to international conflicts and war
37:21 The US approach to Iran and the concept of self-defense
41:43 How to access Mark Victor’s book and final thoughts
💬 MEMORABLE QUOTES
“Act with the highest of character in everything you do.”
“Never force anybody to do anything they don’t want to do.”
🔑 TOPICS COVERED
The principles of live and let live
The role of morality in a free society
Non-aggression and voluntary cooperation
Applying freedom principles to modern social issues
Analyzing war, foreign policy, and international conflict
Why trust and character matter for a peaceful society
#Freedom #LiveAndLetLive #NonAggression #PersonalLiberty #Libertarianism #Peace #Morality #VoluntaryCooperation #Philosophy #Interview
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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.