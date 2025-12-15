To celebrate Hanukkah , Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday next week, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and join the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

If you are unfamiliar with Medicare, the senior citizen medical care benefit program that was created 60 years ago along with Medicaid, which provides benefits to low-income Americans, the bottom line is that Medicare is flawed and should be phased out ASAP.

Medicare has Parts A,B, C, and D.

Here is a description of each Part from the Social Security Administration.

Part A covers hospital bills and outpatient services and is “free” to Medicare enrollees.

Part B pays for doctor bills and the standard monthly premium for is $202.90 (married couple with an income below $218,000) and increases incrementally based on an individual’s income known as IRMMA-the Income-Related Monthly Adjusted Amounts—to a surcharge as high as $487.00.

Parts A and B are called “Original Medicare.”

Part C is Medicare Advantage, and is provided by insurance companies that offer additional benefits.

Part D covers prescription drugs and the standard premium is $34.50 with IRMMA surcharges range from $14.50 to $91.00.

(The above IRMMAs are for 2026 and is based on an individual’s or couples’ 2024 tax return.)

IRMMAs are just like the income tax—the more you earn the more the government takes from you.

Insurance is supposed to be based on “risk.” Older individuals pay higher premiums for life insurance, homeowners pay higher property insurance if they live in hurricane areas or other areas prone to natural disasters, poor drivers pay higher auto insurance premiums, and the list goes on.

There is no such thing as “social insurance.” Social Insurance is in effect another name for a welfare program, giving the illusion of a beneficent government, but it really is another example of Marxism in America, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

Medicare has been expanded under both Republican and Democratic presidents, exploding the myth that the GOP supports limited government.

The reason I am writing about Medicare is twofold.

One, it is another example of how the welfare state has made the senior citizen population dependent on the federal government for a service that should be paid for by individuals out of their income and/or savings.

Two, because our 2024 income increased because of a substantial capital again, my IRMMA jumped markedly for 2026, increasing my Part B monthly premium by more than $400. We are not going any more benefits for our increased premiums (Parts B and D), but being milked to support the Medicare Ponzi scheme.

One easy solution to financial dependence is to phase out ASAP Medicare, beginning by removing young Americans from Medicare so they can save for the retirement medical care costs. This is the only common sense long-term solution to medical care independence.

As far as current Medicare beneficiaries are concerned, the solution is for the federal government to allow all Medicare beneficiaries to establish an HSA (Health Savings Account) who wants to and allow them to fund it by lowering their income taxes.

Not everyone would participate. No problem. In the meantime, let’s begin to wean seniors away from financial dependence to financial independence as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

President Trump has a blind spot when it comes to the reality of price inflation. A recent poll suggests a substantial portion of the American people are struggling to deal with higher prices.

For the president to ignore the American people’s concerns reveals how his supposedly excellent political instincts are failing him.

The truth is the Federal Reserve laid the price inflation foundation for the past several years with its money printing during 2020 and 2021, when the Fed created nearly $5 trillion. That new money has caused price inflation, asset price inflation, and real estate inflation.

Trump should therefore blame the Fed for higher prices, but he wants the Fed to inflate more by calling for Chairman Powell and Company to lower interest rates further.

With the Federal Reserve announcing last week it will be purchasing at least $20 billion of T-bills means the money spigot will be turned on once again. Price inflation will accelerate in the not too distant future.

One of the reasons the prices of gold and silver have skyrocketed this year is central banks and other institutions are loading up on precious metals to protect themselves from the coming dollar depreciation.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

