Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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Last day. September free Murray Rothbard book,

Economic Depressions : Their Cause and Cure

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Debate over Medicare

The debate over Medicare cuts that could delay joint surgeries (front page article, September 28) misses the larger issue: Why should patients’ access to medical care depend on decisions made by federal bureaucrats in Washington? Medicare’s reimbursement rules put government between doctors and patients, allowing bureaucratic cost controls to influence who gets treated, when and how.

There is another model. The Surgery Center of Oklahoma, founded in 1997, demonstrates how a more market-oriented approach can work. The center posts transparent prices on its website, allowing patients to know the cost of procedures in advance. Its patient-centered approach has also generated strong patient satisfaction. Moreover, the center’s prices are well below local hospital charges.

Free-market medicine restores something Medicare and other third-party payment systems have steadily eroded: the doctor-patient relationship. Physicians should make medical decisions with their patients — not navigate layers of federal rules, reimbursement formulas and bureaucratic approvals.

Physicians should revolt against a system that treats them as federal servants rather than independent medical professionals. Patients and doctors deserve better. The answer is not more government control, but transparent prices, direct payment and genuine competition. The Surgery Center of Oklahoma shows that this isn’t merely a theory — it is a working alternative.

Washington should stop dictating medical care and let doctors practice medicine and patients choose their care.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.