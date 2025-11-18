Ludwig von Mises, the Austrian born economist who escaped the Nazis twice before and during World War II, arrived in America (1940) at age 59 learned English and wrote some of the most influential books and essays of his distinguished career.

In a talk delivered to the University Club in April 1950, later published in Planning for Freedom and Sixteen Other Essays and Addresses, “The Middle of the Road Leads to Socialism” explains how the so-called middle way (he identified as “interventionism”) is an unstable economic arrangement and will lead to calls for more interventionism or outright socialism.

This brief essay demolishes the “moderate third way,” an alternative to socialism and capitalism. (I prefer the term free enterprise—freedom from government intervention.)

Mises observed, “The middle-of-the-road policy is not an economic system that can last. It is a method for the realization of socialism by installments.” In other words, we are in the late innings of the middle of the road experiment that began more than 100 years ago with the income tax and the Federal Reserve.

The next few years are critical. As interventionism causes more income and wealth inequality, more unaffordability, more endless wars, more deficits, more debt, the call for socialism will grow louder—and possibly deafening.

Will AOC and Mamdani become the future of American politics? If so, Republicans are to blame. They have embraced interventionism despite their lip service to free enterprise, fiscal responsibility, and free enterprise.

In his conclusion, Mises asserts what needs to be done. “What we need is neither anti-socialism nor anti-communism but an open positive endorsement of that system to which we owe all the wealth that distinguishes our age.”

And that system is free enterprise. Are you listening Trump, Bessent, Lutnick, et. al?

We don’t need presidential dealmaking. We don’t need higher tariffs. We need a constitutional federal budget, massive tax reductions, a gold dollar, and a noninterventionist foreign policy.

We need economic freedom.

If the Trump administration cannot deliver on making America a free enterprise bastion, then the appeal of socialism will increase as the middle of the road policies—interventionism-are replaced by a pro socialist AOC or Mamdani presidency.

If that is not enough to scare the hell out of the American people, I don’t know what is.

President Trump has been unhappy with Kentucky congressman Tom Massie because he called for the release of the Epstein files and opposed virtually all of the administration’s spending initiatives.

Rep. Massie’s wife died more than a year ago and he recently remarried. On his Truth Social Trump posted the following.

This is the rant of an individual who has no class, no empathy, and in the final analysis believes anyone who criticized his policies are “disloyal.”

Disparaging Rep. Massie for remarrying after losing his wife is beyond snarky, it is despicable.

America needs more Thomas Massies. America needs members of Congress and an occupant of the Oval Office who take their oaths to defend the Constitution seriously. seriously.

Unfortunately, we may have to wait a long time before we have statesman like former congressmen Ron Paul, Howard Buffett, and others who understood that the government that governs least, governs best.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a "public intellectual" for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute.