Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. Groucho Marx

The principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale. Thomas Jefferson

The darkest hour in any man’s life is when he sits down to plan how to get money without earning it. Horace Greeley

The WSJ editorial today describes the massive fraud in the Medicaid program.

Medicaid and other entitlement program will always have individuals committing fraud. Human nature being what it is, there will always be individuals like the ones Horace Greeley identified in the 19th century.

But the biggest fraud is the existence of these programs, because they redistribute income from taxpayers to tax consumers.

The solution to Medicaid fraud is the same solution it was for slavery: ABOLITION. ABOLISHING THE WELFARE STATE will increase economic freedom and financial independence—and the fraud.

Tariffs are harming small business owners across America. Businesses cannot willy nilly “pass on” higher tariffs to consumers. Profit margins are being slashed and employment is declining.

In addition, tariffs are killing farmers who will now be bailed out by the Trump administration. Where will the federal government get the money to pay farmers? Borrow, of course.

Government intervention leads to more government intervention leads to more government intervention. To break this cycle we need to downsize the federal government to its constitutional limits.

Don’t hold your breath for politicians to do the right thing. If they had done the right thing decades ago, the federal budget would be balanced at trillions dollars less than today’s $7 trillion, and the national debt would be a fraction of the current $38 trillion.

On the affordability front long-time journalist and author Jim Bovard takes excoriates Trump in his column today.

Does Trump understand the Fed is the engine of inflation and has caused the “affordability crisis”? For the president to blame Biden for inflation is disingenuous. The Fed pumped trillions of dollars into the economy during his administration in 2020 and in the first year of Biden’s presidency.

IT’S THE FED, STUPID!

Price inflation has decelerated in recent years, because the money supply has been flat but now has increased markedly.

Price inflation thus will increase in the not too distant future.

The inflation cycle will continue as long the Fed pumps up the money supply and then taps on the brakes to lower the inflation rate.

In a free market economy with sound money, prices gently fall over time, The good deflation.

See Murray Rothbard’s classic money booklet, https://mises.org/library/book/what-has-government-done-our-money.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.