Free-market capitalism is a network of free and voluntary exchanges in which producers work, produce, and exchange their products for the products of others through prices voluntarily arrived at. State capitalism consists of one or more groups making use of the coercive apparatus of the government — the State — to accumulate capital for themselves by expropriating the production of others by force and violence. Murray Rothbard

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Sen. Bernie Moreno’s op-ed, “Trump Gave the GOP a New, Populist Soul,” (April 14), rests on a series of deeply flawed economic premises. The claim that American workers are being ripped off by corporate greed ignores a basic reality: In competitive markets, firms must bid for labor, driving wages in line with productivity. Government intervention is what truly erodes workers’ purchasing power.

Equally troubling is the redefinition of free enterprise as federal micromanagement. True free markets rely on voluntary exchange and price signals, not industrial policy directed from Washington. When the government substitutes its judgment for that of millions of people, inefficiency and cronyism inevitably follow.

Furthermore, the op-ed’s nod to “fiscal discipline” is difficult to take seriously as federal deficits continue to balloon. Similarly, while tariffs are portrayed as a path to manufacturing strength, they actually function as taxes on American consumers and invite retaliation, distorting trade rather than revitalizing it.

Sound economic policy requires a stable dollar, low tax burdens, constitutionally limited spending and the removal of unnecessary regulations. Sen. Moreno’s piece contains echoes of ideas more commonly associated with Sen. Bernie Sanders than with a genuine commitment to free enterprise.

Murray Sabrin

Naples, Fla.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.