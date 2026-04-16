Naturopath Dr. Glenn Gero on how he saved a young man's life after 12 physicians misdiagnosed him.
A holistic approach to better health. Visit the YouTube channel for my presentations and interviews, https://www.youtube.com/@murraysabrin6657.
Wellness is not a part-time job! Dr. Glenn Gero
Episode Summary
In this in-depth interview, Dr. Glenn Gero shares his extensive expertise in naturopathic medicine, addressing the root causes of health issues, the limitations of conventional medicine, and practical approaches to improving health and managing stress. Discover how holistic strategies and collaboration with medical professionals can lead to better health outcomes.
Key Takeaways
Differences in Approach: Differences between naturopathic and medical doctors, focusing on treating symptoms vs. root causes.
Holistic Health: Naturopathic medicine, holistic health, root cause analysis, and natural remedies.
Lifestyle Factors: Importance of lifestyle and environmental factors, nutrition, and sustainable health practices.
Chronic Conditions: Addressing obesity, weight loss, and chronic illnesses.
Collaboration: Strategies for collaboration with conventional medicine and healthcare reform.
Mental Health: Understanding and addressing anxiety and depression, and the role of lifestyle in mental health.
Specific Issues: Treating gastrointestinal issues and the impact of heavy metals on health.
Sound Bites
“Medical doctors treat symptoms, not causes”
“Root cause analysis is key to true health”
“We know what to do, but why don’t we do it?”
Chapter Timestamps
00:00: Introduction to Naturopathic Medicine
03:29: The Difference Between Naturopathic and Conventional Medicine
06:27: The Importance of Sustainable Health Practices
09:19: Addressing Obesity and Weight Loss
12:22: Chronic Illness and Collaboration with Medical Doctors
15:28: The Role of Nutrition in Medical Education
18:32: Treating Gastrointestinal Issues and Referrals
19:48: The Impact of Heavy Metals on Health
23:16: Understanding Anxiety and Depression
27:25: The Role of Lifestyle in Mental Health
31:25: Reforming Healthcare Practices
35:05: Collaboration Between Traditional and Alternative Medicine
****************************************************************
I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.
*********************************************************************************
To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
*****************************************************************************
Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.