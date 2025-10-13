Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it. Thomas Paine

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. George Bernard Shaw

Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it. Ronald Reagan

******************************************************************************

USA Today reported you are worried about having a comfortable retirement.

Several studies revealed that your generation does not have enough saved to enjoy your “golden years.”

In other words, past and current objective economic and financial conditions have undermined your well being. How?

First of all, the Federal Reserve has caused the cost-of living to increase substantially since the first Generation Xers were born 60 years ago.

Prices have increased about eightfold since 1965. Keeping up with price inflation has been one of the greatest economic threats in your lifetime. In short, the Fed has screwed you and all Americans because they have printed trillions of dollars.

In addition, federal income and payroll taxes have made it difficult to save for your retirement. You would have been better off investing those dollars in the stock market.

Since some of you began working after high school (1983) or four laters later upon college graduation (1987), the stock market would have given you a substantial nest egg as you retire now in the next decade or so.

According to Google AI:

If a hypothetical Gen Xer earned the median weekly wage from ages 25 to 65 and invested their Social Security taxes annually with a 10% average market return, their investment could theoretically grow to approximately $2.64 million, before accounting for inflation and taxes.

And if employers deposited their share of Social Security taxes, then the retirement account would have grown to more than $5 million. And this does not take into account additional savings that would have gone into the stock market.

The chart below shows despite the stock market roller coaster since you entered the workforce or started a business, saving and investing from each paycheck (dollar cost averaging) in a broad index of large cap stocks would have increased your net worth substantially.

Since the 1982 stock market bottom after the 1979-82 recession, the index below has increased about 50x. And since the 2009 bottom, the stock market has increased 10x. In other words, the stock market has been your ticket to a comfortable retirement for your generation as well as Millennials and Gen Z. And my fellow boomers should have seen their retirement portfolios increased substantially.

The bottom line saving—reduced consumption—and investing in a broad index would have alleviated your retirement anxiety.

In addition, saving has not been a virtue—or fashionable— for decades. The American people have been bombarded with propaganda that consumption and taking on debt is their God given right. And now the chickens have come home to roost.

There is nothing more heartening upon retiring than having accumulated a substantial portfolio after 40-50 years of working and saving.

But help is on the way. MAFI.

I created MAFI to help all Americans become financially independent. (The new website will be uploaded by early next week if not sooner. Here is a preview of MAFIUSA.)

However, for the American people to get under the thumb of government promises to take care of us in retirement with Social Security and Medicare, we need to abolish the income tax and payroll taxes so all working Americans can become financially independent.

So it is up to all American adults to begin to become financially independent, if they are not there or will be there soon.

Letting your US Senator and representative know your desire to be financially independent in your golden years is your responsibility.

Now is the time to begin the journey on the road to financial independence.

*************************************************************************************

New free book from the Mises Institute.

**********************************************************

MAFI on the web.

https://cloutstars.com/murray-sabrins-strategy-to-end-taxes-and-supercharge-american-philanthropy/

https://futuremillionairesmagazine.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/

https://businesssharksmagazine.com/murray-sabrins-mission-making-americans-financially-independent-one-bold-idea-at-a-time/

*****************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.