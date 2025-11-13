Dear President Trump:

I am writing you this open letter to urge you to embrace the reasons we celebrate Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks.

On Thanksgiving Day Americans regardless of their political affiliation will gather in homes in every region of the country to enjoy their turkey dinners. Three nationally televised games have become a Thanksgiving Day tradition along with turkey dinners and all the trimmings.

Mr. President, enjoy Thanksgiving with your family at the White House or Mar-a-Largo for the holiday is about more than turkey and football. Thanksgiving is the day we celebrate the “triumph” of free enterprise over collectivism.

Economics professor Richard Ebeling has written several cogent essays about the meaning of Thanksgiving, see https://www.fff.org/?s=ebeling+and+thanksgiving+.

The key takeaway of these essays is more relevant today than when the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving 400 years ago, which is in the conclusion of https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/the-legacy-of-thanksgiving-is-free-enterprise/.

It is time to take their experience to heart and celebrate not the collectivism with which they began their start in the New World, but the spirit of liberty, private property, self-responsibility, and freedom of enterprise which they and those who came to America in the following centuries left to us as a legacy of individual freedom, limited government, and the prosperity that only can come from the competitive liberty of the free and voluntary marketplace (emphasis added).

However, since the introduction of scores of New Deal and Great Society welfare programs, America has been sliding toward more collectivism under both Democrats and Republicans.

(The Democrats create welfare programs and Republicans preserve them.)

Federal spending continues to increase no matter which party controls the Congress and the White House. Can you tell when the supposed party of fiscal responsibility controlled the federal government’s purse string?

The truth is federal spending tends to increase at a moderate rate when Republicans control the Congress and a Democrat is in the White House.

In other words, Republicans only have slowed down the federal government’s march toward fiscal Armageddon when there was a Democratic president, but have not reversed course toward a free enterprise society from our mixed economy.

The solution is obvious to avoid a financial calamity as the national debt is projected to increase to $50 trillion in the next decade.

Downsizing the federal government to the authorized constitutional spending outlined in Article I, Sec. 8 would do the trick. This would entail invoking the Tenth Amendment, namely, The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

Federal welfare spending is thus unconstitutional. And that includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Obamacare, to name a few of the federal government’s programs funded by expropriating the taxpayers’ incomes.

There are free enterprise and nonprofit solutions to all the mega federal government programs.

For example, I urge you to visit the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, Florida, to see how a nonprofit health center provides care to low income families without a penny of taxpayers’ money. The Clinic is a model to replace Medicaid and save the American people nearly one trillion in taxes.

Abolishing the welfare state is not the goal of virtually all members of Congress and most of the American people.

Nevertheless, as President, you and all federal government officials have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. In my lifetime—which is the same as yours since we were born six months apart--only a handful of Republicans have not voted for an unconstitutional federal budgets.

With the federal government shutdown ending, it is time for you to address the Nation and outline a timeline to create a constitutional federal budget.

I have provided one path to a constitutional federal budget several months ago. https://mises.org/power-market/toward-financial-independence-and-constitutional-federal-budget.

The free enterprise system—not crony capitalism, not socialism, not economic fascism—has lifted billions of human beings out of poverty around the world. However, as the recent mayoralty election has revealed, socialism is still attractive to a substantial portion of the electorate.

Thomas Jefferson spoke eloquently about the relationship between the federal government and the people in his first Inaugural address.

… a wise and frugal Government, which shall restrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned. This is the sum of good government….

Abolishing the personal and corporate income, restoring a gold-based dollar and phasing out the welfare state will usher in a “Golden Age” for America.

Mr. President, unleash the principles of free enterprise, the reason we celebrate Thanksgiving, and your legacy will outshine every other US president.

Best Wishes and Happy Thanksgiving,

Murray Sabrin,

Naples, FL

PS. I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.