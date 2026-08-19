Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

****************************

Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

**************************

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed essay today Emil Barr , who came to America at age 3 twenty years ago, and is now worth more than $20 million urges his fellow Gen Zers to embrace the benefits of free markets.

Democratic socialism is not a solution to the angst young people are feeling today. Blame the Federal Reserve and crony capitalism for the “rigged economy.”

Emil’s outstanding essay is a clarion call for his generation and all Americans.

Please distribute this post to your network. Educating the public about the “power of the market” would demolish the attraction of democratic socialism.

***************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

*******************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

*******************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.