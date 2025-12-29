To celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday on December 21, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

Last week, the Commerce Department reported the third quarter GDP increased at a 4.3% annual rate, the highest jump in two years, and President Trump posted the following on Truth Social, “The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER! Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!! President DJT.” (emphasis added)

No inflation? What is Trump smoking in the Oval Office, at his Bedminster golf club, at Mar-A-Lago or on Air Force One?

Here are the latest CPI numbers from the BLS. Clearly, prices have increased at different rates over the past year (right hand column), and the monthly CPI is a weighted average of all these prices. For Trump to declare there is No Inflation reveals how out of touch he is with the cost of living reality across the country.

The affordability issue is real because the Federal Reserve has created trillions of new dollars since 2020. And guess who was president when the Fed opened up the monetary spigot? One DJT! And he said nothing about the irresponsible Fed money printing back then.

Trump wants the Fed to drop short term rates to 1%! This is nuts!

The nominal interest rate has basically two components, the “real” rate and the inflation premium. The real rate is the rate which balances supply and demand in the financial market. Investopedia.com has the following post on the real rate.

A real interest rate is a stated interest rate with the rate of inflation removed from it. It reflects the real cost of funds to a borrower and the real yield to a lender or to an investor.

A real interest rate relates to the rate of time preference for current goods over future goods. It is calculated as the difference between the nominal interest rate and the inflation rate:

Real interest rate = nominal interest rate - rate of inflation (expected or actual).

Trump’s call for a one percent interest rate means savers would get a negative return on their savings based on the latest inflation data.

In short, Trump wants us to lose purchasing power! His MAGA supporters should be outraged. Not only low and middle income workers losing purchasing power because of higher prices across the board, Trump wants them to lose purchasing power of their savings.

Trump was an economics major at the Wharton School. Every economics and business student (in their Corporate Finance course) learns about interest rates. Was Trump absent when his professor taught his classmates about interest rates? If so, this helps explain his ignorance about interest rates.

More research about ObamaCare subsidies reveals why need financial independence.

The WSJ essay by two researchers point out that initial ObamaCare subsides lead to more subsidies. Subsidies beget more subsidies.

The welfare state is a bottomless money pit. Taxpayers are getting shafted and virtually all public officials support this grand larceny.

The truth about medical care is that we are overinsured. We do not need medical insurance for routine doctor visits, blood tests, and other medical procedures.

Insurance should be used for major medical events, but even those costs could be reduced by at least 30% or more if we had a free market medical care system.

See https://surgerycenterok.com, a free market approach to medical care, even for surgery. A major medical policy would pay for the relative expensive procedures, and thus reducing insurance premiums by 50% or more—a best guess estimate.

