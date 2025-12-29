Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Martin's avatar
Tom Martin
1d

Looking at the chart, I completely disagree with you. It is not Trump that is smoking something. All politicians bloviate & Trump is the king bloviator but just looking honestly at the numbers, 2.7% (all items) is very, very good. The Fed target rate is 2% and that is a high bar. I think there should be zero inflation but that is not reality. The problem is that people think prices should go down to show reduced inflation. Inflation is caused when a society/government pumps too much cash into a society without increased production which is the Democrats preferred method of governing. Throw money at anything and say problem is solved just like they tried to do with the last democrat caused government shut down-the Schumer shut down. Also with the health insurance crisis ie government paying for the high cost of health care caused by Obama Care. Throw money at it (pay for the increased cost of insurance vs actually reducing the extravagant cost of health care). Paying for insurance does absolutely zero to help stop or at least slow down the ever increasing cost (waste) of providing health care. How anyone can not see this is embarrassing to me. The second most popular Democrat solution (not) is to throw a wonderful but totally ineffective narrative at the problem-done with nearly everything they touch. Wake up please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rpaco's avatar
rpaco
10h

Hardly surprising, he apparently lost $1.4Bn in his commercial/trading enterprises. (Or maybe it was just his accountants. ) So his knowledge of markets is not like that of the majority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture