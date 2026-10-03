Video Description:



Scams now cost Americans billions every year, and AI is making them harder to spot. Cybersecurity and fraud expert Steve Weisman explains how scammers operate and the simple steps that protect your money and identity.



In this interview, Murray Sabrin and Steve Weisman break down AI voice cloning, deepfakes, romance and crypto scams, business email compromise, charity fraud, and the scams targeting seniors. They also cover why law enforcement struggles to stop global scam networks, whether Section 230 needs reform, and exactly what to do if you’ve been scammed.



🔐 What you’ll learn:

✅ How to verify if an email, text, or call is legit

✅ How AI voice cloning scams work and how to beat them

✅ Why seniors are the #1 target and how families can help

✅ Red flags for crypto and romance scams

✅ The first steps to take if you’re scammed



“Trust no one when it comes to emails and texts.” – Steve Weisman



📌 Resources:

Steve Weisman’s scam alerts: [scamicide.com]

Report fraud (FBI):

https://www.ic3.gov



Report fraud (FTC):

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov





👍 If this helps, share it with a parent or grandparent. It could save them thousands.

🔔 Subscribe for more expert interviews:

/ @murraysabrinpodcast



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 The Scam Crisis in America

02:30 Meet Fraud Expert Steve Weisman

04:17 Can Law Enforcement Stop Scammers?

05:19 FBI, FTC & Federal Agencies Fighting Fraud

06:39 Why Seniors Are Most Vulnerable to Scams

07:36 Where Global Scam Operations Are Based

10:09 How to Protect Yourself from Scams

12:48 How Social Media & AI Fuel Scams

14:01 Should Section 230 Be Reformed?

16:14 International Crackdown on Scam Networks

20:12 Medicare & Social Security Scams Targeting Seniors

21:24 AI Voice Cloning & Deepfake Scams

23:24 Business Email Compromise (BEC) Scams

24:07 How to Secure Your Phone, Computer & Accounts

28:41 Fake Charity & Foundation Scams

30:06 Should Platforms Be Liable for Scam Ads?

30:57 Gas Pump Skimmers & Retail Scams

32:39 Steve Weisman’s Scam Resources

33:30 What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed

34:28 Final Thoughts



#Scams #CyberSecurity #FraudPrevention

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