Paul Craig Roberts’ essay, American Communism Has Come Home To Roost, errs fundamentally in claiming that Social Security and Medicare are insurance programs rather than welfare. Calling them “insurance” is a semantic maneuver designed to mask their true nature: compulsory, redistributive government transfers enforced by law. Genuine insurance is voluntary, actuarially priced, and contractually linked to risk. Social Security and Medicare meet none of these criteria.

Participation is mandatory, contributions bear little relationship to individual risk or return, and benefits are determined politically, not contractually. Current workers do not save for their own retirement or medical care; they finance current beneficiaries on a pay-as-you-go basis. That is the defining feature of welfare. The fact that benefits are tied loosely to prior earnings does not change their redistributive core, any more than progressive taxation ceases to be redistribution because rates vary by income.

Moreover, these programs routinely transfer resources across generations and income groups, often in ways unrelated to need. Medicare provides subsidized health care to affluent retirees, while Social Security taxes low-income workers at regressive rates. Ludwig von Mises warned that such politicized redistribution undermines personal responsibility and fiscal sustainability.

Labeling Social Security and Medicare as “insurance” does not make them so. It merely obscures their welfare-state logic and shields them from honest scrutiny, reform, or replacement by voluntary, market-based alternatives.

In the final analysis, Social Security and Medicare undermine financial independence making retirees dependent on two programs that would be illegal if offered by investment firms or any other private entity.

**********************************************************************************

Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

****************************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.