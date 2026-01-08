Murray’s Newsletter

Your observation about Social Security's regressive taxation structure deserves deeper examination. While you correctly note that the system taxes low-income workers at regressive rates, this occurs through several mechanisms that compound the burden. The payroll tax applies a flat rate up to a wage cap, meaning earnings beyond approximately $168,600 (2024 figure) are exempt, effectively lowering the overall tax rate for high earners as a percentage of total income. Meanwhile, lower-income workers pay the full rate on their entire income—which they can least afford to spare.

But the regressivity extends beyond just the rate structure. Low-income workers tend to have shorter life expectancies and thus collect benefits for fewer years, receiving a lower lifetime return on their forced contributions. They also have less capacity to supplement Social Security with private retirement savings, making them more dependent on a system that treats them least favorably. This creates a perverse outcome where those who can least afford mandatory contributions receive the poorest actuarial value.

The framing of Social Security as "insurance" rather than welfare obscures this fundamental inequity. True insurance would price risk individually and allow voluntary participation. Instead, we have a system that extracts resources regressively while providing benefits progressively—a combination that undermines both economic efficiency and personal autonomy while claiming the moral high ground of social protection.

