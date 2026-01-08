Paul Craig Roberts is wrong. Both Social Security and Medicare are welfare programs, not insurance.
Insurance is based on sound actuarial principles.
Paul Craig Roberts’ essay, American Communism Has Come Home To Roost, errs fundamentally in claiming that Social Security and Medicare are insurance programs rather than welfare. Calling them “insurance” is a semantic maneuver designed to mask their true nature: compulsory, redistributive government transfers enforced by law. Genuine insurance is voluntary, actuarially priced, and contractually linked to risk. Social Security and Medicare meet none of these criteria.
Participation is mandatory, contributions bear little relationship to individual risk or return, and benefits are determined politically, not contractually. Current workers do not save for their own retirement or medical care; they finance current beneficiaries on a pay-as-you-go basis. That is the defining feature of welfare. The fact that benefits are tied loosely to prior earnings does not change their redistributive core, any more than progressive taxation ceases to be redistribution because rates vary by income.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Moreover, these programs routinely transfer resources across generations and income groups, often in ways unrelated to need. Medicare provides subsidized health care to affluent retirees, while Social Security taxes low-income workers at regressive rates. Ludwig von Mises warned that such politicized redistribution undermines personal responsibility and fiscal sustainability.
Labeling Social Security and Medicare as “insurance” does not make them so. It merely obscures their welfare-state logic and shields them from honest scrutiny, reform, or replacement by voluntary, market-based alternatives.
In the final analysis, Social Security and Medicare undermine financial independence making retirees dependent on two programs that would be illegal if offered by investment firms or any other private entity.
**********************************************************************************
Order now: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.
****************************************************************************************
I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.
Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.
If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.
I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.
I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.
***************************************************************************
Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.
Murray’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your observation about Social Security's regressive taxation structure deserves deeper examination. While you correctly note that the system taxes low-income workers at regressive rates, this occurs through several mechanisms that compound the burden. The payroll tax applies a flat rate up to a wage cap, meaning earnings beyond approximately $168,600 (2024 figure) are exempt, effectively lowering the overall tax rate for high earners as a percentage of total income. Meanwhile, lower-income workers pay the full rate on their entire income—which they can least afford to spare.
But the regressivity extends beyond just the rate structure. Low-income workers tend to have shorter life expectancies and thus collect benefits for fewer years, receiving a lower lifetime return on their forced contributions. They also have less capacity to supplement Social Security with private retirement savings, making them more dependent on a system that treats them least favorably. This creates a perverse outcome where those who can least afford mandatory contributions receive the poorest actuarial value.
The framing of Social Security as "insurance" rather than welfare obscures this fundamental inequity. True insurance would price risk individually and allow voluntary participation. Instead, we have a system that extracts resources regressively while providing benefits progressively—a combination that undermines both economic efficiency and personal autonomy while claiming the moral high ground of social protection.