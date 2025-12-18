To celebrate Hanukkah , Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday next week, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

The latest CPI numbers were released this morning and revealed price inflation decelerated in October and November to an annual rate of 2.7 percent from the 3.0 percent annual rate in previous months. Energy prices, however, rose more than 4 percent during the past year.

However, every American family has its “own” price inflation experience, and the report today has been criticized for underestimating the actual price trends of the past two months because of the government shutdown.

My personal experience provides proof that the CPI does not capture the specific impact of higher prices on a family’s cost of living, and therefore the CPI data are “phony.”

The CPI does not reflect the reality of higher prices on American families.

Next year my monthly fee at our independent living facility will increase 4.5 percent while our Parts B and D Medicare premiums will increase 151 percent 408 percent, respectively!

This is not a misprint.

Medicare premiums are based on income rather than sound insurance principles. The premiums are means tested and another example of the federal government punishing beneficiaries for earning higher incomes than a typical retiree who pay a much lower standard premium.

These premiums are paid out of my monthly Social Security benefit, which will be reduced by nearly $400, or $4,800 for 2026.

My wife’s Parts B and D premiums are increasing by the same percentages.

In short, our costs will increase by thousands of dollars next year. That’s the bad news.

The good news is our other income streams should increase next year, keeping our cash flow at this year’s level or possibly slightly higher.

****************************************************************************

On January 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared before Congress an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”

In today’s WSJ front page article, “The War on Poverty Failed Them—and They’re No Longer Waiting For Help,” confirms what analysts have been asserting for decades, government programs will not end poverty. Poverty won, sort of.

This is a must read report.

Focusing on ground zero in LBJ’s War on Poverty—Appalachian coal country—the article recount how residents of Appalachia have finally realized government aid is not the answer to a better life and are doing what is necessary to improve their living standards.

Becoming entrepreneurial and using the available resources to build a vibrant economy is one solution to the grinding poverty of the region.

Another solution is to overcome “geographic inertia.” In other words, relocating to more robust cities and towns where job opportunities are relatively plentiful. This is easier said than done. Uprooting a family and moving to another state or a city in the same state is a nonstarter for some (many?) families.

Nevertheless, families make choices that may not be in their best financial interests. This begs the question, should there be a government program to assist them if the local economy in which live is in a downward spiral? To ask the question is to answer it.

********************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.