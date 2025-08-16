Please help me reach the goal of 100,000 subscribers by January 1, 2026. Please forward this post to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. The goal is to help spread the ideas of peace, economic freedom, and civil liberties. If every subscriber can recruit 9 new subscribers who in turn invite 10 others to become a member of the most important initiative to restore the republic, MAFI, then we will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

**********************************************************************************

New free book from the Mises Institute.

I will be speaking at the Lee County Constitution Day on September 20. If you can attend, I will look forward to seeing you.

***********************************************************************************

On August 15, 1971 President Nixon announced the US would no longer abide by the flawed postwar Bretton Woods agreement. In that agreement the US would make the dollar convertible to foreign institutions at $35 per ounce.

President Nixon effectively stated the US government cannot honor its obligations, which was the lynchpin of the international monetary system. He also announced a 90 day wage price freeze to deal with the 4 percent inflation at the time.

In response to Nixon’s “betrayal” Murray Rothbard wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, which I read on a flight from Italy to the United States after a couple of weeks vacationing in that beautiful country.

Since the end of dollar gold convertibility the US dollar has lost 98 percent of its value. Will the decline accelerate in the years ahead. You betcha!

After reading his insightful essay, I eventually immersed myself in the Austrian School of Economics, and had the honor of Rothbard serving on my dissertation committee when I was a graduate student at Rutgers University in the 1970s.

************************************************************************

Yesterday the WSJ contained several articles about the economy that are worth reading.

The jump in July wholesale prices may be a harbinger of higher prices in the months ahead.

The good news is that today’s edition offers a clue as to why consumer prices so far have not spiked. Companies may be “eating” the tariffs and have stockpiled goods before tariffs took effect.

Blue states ramping up their legal plunder of wealthy residents. Why abolishing income taxes is the best tonic for liberty and prosperity—one of the themes of my first book (1995), Tax Free 2000: The Rebirth of American Liberty.

From the back cover: Murray Sabrin is a libertarian hero. In his compelling Tax Free 2000, he shows us the statist mess we are in, and how it can get much worse. But he also shows us the way out, calls us to arms, and inspires us to do the hard work of liberty. Sabrin is the Thomas Paine of the coming tax revolution. -- Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., president, Ludwig Von Mises Institute

The Trump administration is contemplating taking a stake in Intel. Isn’t that socialism? Will the GOP become the Mamdani party?

Some Silicon Valley elites support universal basic income—a government check for not working or supplementing an individual’s income. In short, businessmen for more socialism. Is it any wonder why young Americans are embracing big government on steroids when supposedly savvy entrepreneurs are promoting statism?

From the good news department.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife made a $2 billion donation to Oregon University bringing his total contributions to $4 billion.

The Knights actions are examples of the best American values, voluntarism and philanthropy.

See my open letter to Bill Gates on how he and America’s super wealthy can begin to replace the welfare state with the nonprofit sector.

Peter Drucker stated it best. “Government has proved incompetent at solving social problems.” In other words, America’s welfare state epitomizes the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

*************************************************************************

Three new essays about MAFI, abolishing the income tax and nonprofitization.

https://cloutstars.com/murray-sabrins-strategy-to-end-taxes-and-supercharge-american-philanthropy/

https://futuremillionairesmagazine.com/from-professor-to-public-advocate-how-murray-sabrin-is-fighting-for-financial-freedom/

https://businesssharksmagazine.com/murray-sabrins-mission-making-americans-financially-independent-one-bold-idea-at-a-time/

**********************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.