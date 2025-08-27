Please help me reach the goal of 100,000 subscribers by January 1, 2026. Please forward this post to family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. The goal is to help spread the ideas of peace, economic freedom, and civil liberties. If every subscriber can recruit 9 new subscribers who in turn invite 10 others to become a member of the most important initiative to restore the republic, MAFI, then we will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

President Trump wants the Fed to lower interest rates. The Fed manipulates interest rates by buying Treasury securities and in recent years mortgage-backed securities. In other words, the Fed pays for financial assets with new money. This is called open market purchases.

The Fed is thus a “legal counterfeiter.”

Its balance sheet skyrocketed since 2020 to $9 trillion by 2022 from $4 trillion, but has since shrunk. The damage, however, was done.

New money spread through the economy increasing the inflation rate to the highest level in four decades. Price inflation has decelerated in the past few years, but the compound effect of rising prices has reduced the purchasing power of the American people’s incomes.

The solution to the America’s chronic price inflation is to end the Fed.

President Trump and his advisors as well as members of Congress need to their homework by reading the following critiques of the Federal Reserve. And they should reach the obvious conclusion: the Fed is the enemy of the people.

The Mises Institute full page WSJ ad—Who Needs the Fed?

Murray Rothbard’s money and banking monograph (available free from the Mises Institute).

A Mises Institute search about the Fed is enormous. By scrolling the posts, take some time to read a few of the insightful essays and monographs and listen to the podcasts about the Fed’s negative impact since it was created in 1913.

In short, the Fed is a manipulator of interest rates and causes the boom/bust cycle.

As in all other sectors of the economy, we need free markets and price discovery. The Fed is anti-free markets and prevents price discovery, a necessary condition for sustainable prosperity.

Making the dollar as good as gold would end price inflation and end interest rate manipulation

Trump’s call for the Fed to lower interest rates perpetuates price inflation and the business cycle. Where are the “best and brightest” in DC?

