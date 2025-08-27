Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

It's too late to close down the Fed as things have been severely distorted for decades. Letting the markets determine all interest rates would blow a gasket in Trump's arrogant demands that HE control rates. Socialism anyone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Sabrin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture