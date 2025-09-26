Take a moment to join the MAFI movement. Your support for financial independence will go a long way to raising the consciousness of the American people to promote economic freedom.

“Man is not free unless government is limited.” Ronald Reagan

President Trump needs an “intervention.” He needs to be locked up in a room and read the critiques of tariffs, the welfare state, the Federal Reserve, and overseas intervention. Whether it would make a difference is problematic. Can Trump handle the truth about the economy?

The President can start with Rothbard’s money monograph, available free from the Mises Institute. (Get you copy and let your network know about the best introduction to the money issue.)

The President should then pivot to Rothbard’s demolition of the public sector.

In today’s Journal, an insightful criticism of Trump’s tariffs is a must read for the protectionists in the administration and the president.

The evidence is so overwhelming it is astonishing that sound economics has taken a back seat to “protecting” jobs and certain businesses. Trade is the lifeblood of civilization. Any disruption to the flow of goods and services lowers living standards at home and abroad.

Where are the Republican voices for economic freedom?

Instead of supporting free markets, Trump is going all in the opposite direction— crony capitalism. Trump is thus giving making “capitalism” the biggest target for the left to campaign against in upcoming elections. A GOP wipeout in the 2026 midterms will reflect his turning his back on economic freedom.

Across the Atlantic the right wing populists are embracing welfarism and other big government policies. With right wingers sounding like leftists, statism is again on the march from the entrenched political parties.

As far as the carnage in Ukraine and Gaza, Trump must use his leadership to get Putin and Zelenskyy in a room and hammer out an agreement ASAP. Trump wants to end the hostilities and now is his turn to demonstrate his commitment to end the conflict in both Ukraine and Gaza.

To end the conflict in Gaza, Trump needs to tell Netanyahu in no uncertain terms that US support cannot continue if Israel does not end its leveling of what’s left of the Palestinian homeland.

My solution is to have Israel incorporate Gaza into Israel and give the Palestinians the fulls rights of citizenship as all Israeli’s have. I don’t see any other viable solution.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.