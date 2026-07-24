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VIDEO DESCRIPTION

Learn the essentials of estate planning with expert Bryan Walley from Forward Inheritance. In this comprehensive episode, we discuss wills, trusts, beneficiary designations, and the critical documents every family needs to protect their legacy.



What You'll Learn: ✓ Why every adult needs a will and trust ✓ How beneficiary designations override your will ✓ The role of powers of attorney in medical and financial decisions ✓ Common estate planning mistakes to avoid ✓ Steps to organize and share important documents ✓ How to handle estate planning for aging parents ✓ Why regular estate reviews are essential ✓ The consequences of dying without an estate plan



Key Quote: "Get a will for just a hundred dollars, it's worth it."- Bryan Walley



Guest Expert: Bryan Walley is an estate planning specialist at Forward Inheritance, helping families organize and protect their wealth through proper documentation and planning.



TIMESTAMPS & CHAPTERS

00:00 — Introduction and Guest Introduction

01:17 — Bryan Walley's Journey and Background

04:40 — The Importance of Estate Planning and Family Conversations

07:45 — What Documents Are Needed for Estate Planning

09:23 — Consequences of Dying Without a Will

11:18 — How to Fund and Manage Trusts

12:56 — Power of Attorney and Medical Decisions

15:25 — Checking and Updating Beneficiaries

17:23 — Practical Advice for Young Adults and Seniors

20:07 — Services Offered by Forward Inheritance

23:25 — Common Mistakes in Estate Planning

26:50 — Family Conflicts and Communication

29:10 — The Scope of Families Without Estate Plans

33:20 — Closing Remarks and Contact Information



RESOURCES MENTIONED: 🔗 Forward Inheritance -

https://forwardinheritance.com

🔗 Beyond Will - https://beyondwill.com

🔗 LT Care Nav - https://ltcarenav.com



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#MoneySmart #FinancialFreedom #FamilyWealth #EstatePlanningTips #RetirementPlanning #FinancialLiteracy #PersonalFinance #FamilyFinances

#MurraySabrin #BryanWalley #ForwardInheritance #EducationalContent #PodcastClip

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.