#SchoolChoice #ClassicalEducation #ThalesAcademy

How can entrepreneurs build affordable, high-quality private schools? Bob Luddy, founder of Thales Academy, explains the classical education model that is expanding school choice across America.



In this episode, Murray Sabrin talks with entrepreneur and education advocate Bob Luddy about educational entrepreneurship and why families deserve far more school options than a one-size-fits-all system. Luddy shares how his experience with Franklin Academy and St. Thomas More led to Thales Academy’s classical curriculum, ability grouping, and focus on discipline and literacy.



In this episode, you’ll learn:

✅ How Thales Academy combines classical education with hands-on vocational learning: woodworking, electronics, electricity, and high-school engineering

✅ Why K-5 tuition is $7,500, and how North Carolina scholarships of about $7,100 make private school affordable

✅ The repeatable school-building model: one 36,000-square-foot design serving about 550 students

✅ How Thales hires teachers for subject competence, teaching ability, and cultural fit

✅ How entrepreneurs and communities can copy the Thales model to start their own school



⏱️ CHAPTERS

00:00 Bob Luddy on educational entrepreneurship

03:14 Why struggling students need more school choice

05:31 Lessons from Franklin Academy and St. Thomas More

09:39 Building a repeatable private school model

12:22 Combining academics with vocational and hands-on learning

15:50 Thales Academy admissions, tuition, and NC scholarships

19:44 Serving urban, suburban, and rural families

21:36 How other communities can copy the Thales model

24:33 Classical education, civics, and student outcomes

26:16 Teacher hiring, school operations, and the daily schedule

32:12 School construction costs and local investment

35:05 Why entrepreneurs should get involved in education

36:49 The Thales Way and closing thoughts



💬 KEY QUOTES

“We should have thousands, if not tens of thousands, of choices for families and students to go to school.”

“You can force kids in school, but you cannot force them to learn.”

“What is a school? It’s a teacher in a room with students.”

“America would be transformed in one generation.”



📌 THINKING ABOUT STARTING A SCHOOL?



Contact Bob Luddy and the Thales team. He says they will share information, books, and practical support.



Visit a Thales Academy campus to see the curriculum and operations firsthand.



Decide which grades, students, and community needs your school will serve.



Hire teachers for subject knowledge, teaching skill, and fit with your school’s culture.



🔗 RESOURCES

Thales Academy:

https://www.thalesacademy.org/



Book: The Thales Way by Bob Luddy



👍 If you found this conversation valuable, like the video, subscribe for more interviews, and share it with a parent, educator, or entrepreneur who cares about the future of education.



#SchoolChoice #ClassicalEducation #ThalesAcademy