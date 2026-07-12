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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by

Declaration of Independence 2.0 can be viewed here . Become a signer and you will receive a PDF copy suitable for framing.

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Get Your July Rothbard Giveaway Book! The Origins of the Federal Reserve

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He should have remained faithful to the principles he articulated in 1966.

July 10, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/what-alan-greenspans-legacy-might-have-been-e3eb75af?st=ajJHGW&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Jul 11, 2026, print edition as ‘What Greenspan’s Legacy Might Have Been’

The debate has shifted from whether the government should redistribute wealth to how much redistribution is enough.

July 7, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/how-socialism-emerged-in-american-politics-f1b52d82?st=uhSxPd&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Jul 8, 2026, print edition as ‘How Socialism Emerged in American Politics’.

A 250th anniversary resolution: Shrink the government and restore self-reliance.

June 17, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/the-real-fiscal-culprit-is-spending-not-taxes-5e8fdbb4?st=wMdvQS&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Jun 18, 2026, print edition as ‘The Real Fiscal Culprit Is Spending, Not Taxes’

The real problem is that the Fed has pursued destructive policies for more than a century.

May 18, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/independence-wont-save-the-federal-reserve-138f691b?st=ES3ooQ&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the May 19, 2026, print edition as ‘Independence Won’t Save the Federal Reserve’

The redefinition of free enterprise as federal micromanagement is troubling.

April 16, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/the-populism-numbers-game-doesnt-work-6338ff66?st=rpDBXX&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Apr 17, 2026, print edition as ‘The Populism Numbers Game Doesn’t Work’

The problem reaches beyond subsidies, mandates and regulation.

March 22, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/america-has-a-g-man-made-affordability-crisis-df25f43c?st=BXBuqg&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Mar 23, 2026, print edition as ‘We Have a G-Man-Made Affordability Crisis’

A free society doesn’t outsource compassion to Washington. It practices it locally, voluntarily and effectively.

January 8, 2026, https://www.wsj.com/opinion/it-profits-us-to-replace-the-u-s-welfare-state-nonprofits-50d52196?st=VZXEAQ&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

Appeared in the Jan 9, 2026, print edition as ‘It Profits Us to Replace the U.S. Welfare State’

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.