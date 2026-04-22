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My letter to the Naples News, April 22

Medical care solution

The recent essay, ‘Persistently billed when Medicare won’t pay, then you don’t owe,’ (April 19), highlights a troubling symptom of a much deeper problem in our health care system. At its core is a fundamental flaw: the erosion of the doctor-patient relationship by third-party payers such as Medicare.

When medical decisions are filtered through bureaucratic rules and reimbursement codes, the priorities of care shift away from the individual patient and toward compliance with ever-changing regulations. Physicians are forced to navigate a maze of approvals and denials, while patients are left confused, frustrated, and often caught in billing disputes that have little to do with their actual care.

This is not a sustainable or humane system. Medical care is far too important to be governed by arbitrary rulings from government — or even private insurance — bureaucrats. The solution lies in restoring control to patients themselves.

Americans should be empowered to fund medical savings accounts for routine care while securing catastrophic insurance for major health events. Such an approach would reduce administrative interference, increase transparency, and rebuild the direct bond between doctor and patient.

Health care should be guided by trust and choice — not paperwork and denial notices.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.