Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. P. J. O’Rourke

Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives. Ronald Reagan

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. George Bernard Shaw

**************************************************************************

The Journal article, “Americans See a Government That Can’t Solve Their Problems,” points out that the people’s love affair with government “solutions” may be waning—not rapidly enough IMO—because of the federal shutdown.

“Only about one in five Americans now trust the federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time, according to the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.”

Yet, the electorate keeps electing candidates who promise them more “goodies.” In New York, Zohran Mamdani has ratcheted up welfare state promises claiming he is going to make “life better” for New Yorkers by giving away free stuff, such as bus rides and child care, and freeze rents to deal with the sky high cost of living in the Big Apple.

And, of course, Mamdani wants higher taxes—legalized theft-on upper-income earners—to pay for his democratic socialist policies.

Both major political parties have continued the tax and spend policies beginning with the 16th Amendment that imposed a direct income tax on the American people, and then the New Deal and Great Society programs cemented the welfare state on the country.

While the Democrats imposed the welfare state on America, Republicans have become the caretakers of big government.

Republicans, except the courageous former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul, have not called for the repeal of the welfare state.

Thus Republicans and Democrats are the problem. They are preventing the American people from achieving financial independence—the hallmark of adulthood.

Abolishing the income tax would be a giant leap toward financial independence and the beginning of the end of the unsustainable welfare state.

As Groucho Marx observed, Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

The wrong remedies are obvious—relying on the federal government for the necessities of life—food stamps, (SNAP program), Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, student loans, and hundreds of other redistribution programs.

In addition, the federal government provides research grants to colleges and universities, grants to states and local governments, and provides airport traffic control. All these expenditures can and have been or could be funded by the private sector, philanthropy and/or local government spending.

In short, markets (voluntary exchange) and philanthropy will restore personal responsibility—the essence of adulthood.

Instead, a majority of the American people believe it is the duty of the federal government to take care of them.

The triumph of the welfare state ideology reveals how far the country has traveled from the limited government republic most of the Founders envisioned for the fledging nation 250 years ago.

Even the most ardent supporters of a “muscular”federal government—the Federalists- would be appalled at the size and scope of the DC establishment.

With national debt headed toward at least $50 trillion by the end of the next decade, and the annual interest expense growing to at least $2 trillion, the welfare state would be on the verge of collapse because financial dependency has replaced financial independence.

It is imperative for the personal responsibility philosophy to replace the failed tax-and spend, borrow, and print money ideology that has undermined sustainable prosperity.

***********************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.