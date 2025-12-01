Socialism Townhall

Dec. 2 - Zoom event

Join Us for the SOCIALISM TOWNHALL…

Tuesday 730pm EST December 2, 2025. This zoom event is free…but the information is valuable!

To register, click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/BAavxJ3iQvGa_P9qsJAsBw

Learn about the dangers and issues with Socialism and how to protect yourself. Bring your questions and comments for:

Paul Mladjenovic , CFP Board Emeritus (R) is the moderator. our panelists are…

Murray Sabrin , Professor Emeritus of Finance

Vladimir Jaffe , Entrepreneur and economics policy analyst

Lena Ruseva , Artist and social policy analyst

David Corsi, Economics educator and real estate entrepreneur

The event will inform you above and beyond the headlines and the media noise…you will learn exactly the “what” and the “why” of socialism and how to respond.

Can’t attend? Register anyway so you will get the link to the recording and be able to share with others.

What’s that…you favor socialism? Join us and give us your toughest questions and our panel will give you honest, proven real-world views and economic/social analysis.

I look forward to seeing you (bring a friend)!