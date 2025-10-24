According to retired history teacher Charles Burris.

“Thomas Massie is a serious principled constitutionalist and devoted true populist, devoted to the people he serves who he sees him and regards him as their neighbor.

“The Uni-Party establishment regards him as an iconoclast, troublemaker and hopeless romantic Don Quixote, hopelessly following his Impossible Dream of honesty, integrity, and public service to his fellow citizens.

“He doesn’t have that lean hungry look of a craven pol grasping for power or pelf. He is the polar opposite of an egomaniacal poseur like Donald Trump in every possible way.”

If you haven’t seen my interview with Michael Harrison, take a half hour to learn about MAFI and why we need a DC reset.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.