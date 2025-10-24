Murray’s Newsletter

Crixcyon
12h

Perhaps one in 535. Beyond pitiful and shameful. Without statism, there can be no government. It is impossible for any government to surrender its power to the citizens. Governments by nature are tyrannical. How could they exist otherwise?

The American government has always been tyrannical since its birth. It's that it was well hidden for the first 100 years. Talking outright tyranny and bullying...ask those who were here before we were. Today, all citizens are threatened by the DC Swamp.

