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My letter in the Naples Daily News today

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Encourage more philanthropy

The article, ‘New Medical School to Help Ease the SWFL Doctor Shortage,’ (July 18), showcases the quintessential American solution to society’s challenges: private philanthropy. The extraordinary $200 million commitment to establish a new medical school demonstrates that generous, civic-minded individuals can create lasting institutions that benefit an entire community without burdening taxpayers.

This investment should dispel the misconception that only government spending can address major social needs. America’s greatest universities, hospitals, libraries, museums and charitable organizations were often founded through private generosity rather than taxpayer funding. There is no shortage of private wealth available to build institutions that improve people’s lives.

Southwest Florida already has a shining example in the Naples Neighborhood Health Clinic. For more than two decades, it has provided high-quality medical care to low-income residents through charitable contributions and volunteer physicians — not taxpayer dollars. It is a model worthy of replication throughout the United States.

America’s philanthropists possess the financial resources to transform health care. Warren Buffett alone has pledged to donate virtually all of his fortune, now exceeding $100 billion. If America’s wealthiest citizens helped establish nonprofit medical centers across the nation modeled after the Neighborhood Health Clinic, they could dramatically expand access to care while reducing dependence on Medicaid. Such an effort could eventually save taxpayers nearly $1 trillion annually while preserving compassionate, community-based medicine.

The new medical school is another reminder that voluntary action, not government coercion, has long been America’s greatest engine for solving human problems. We should encourage more philanthropy and less dependence on taxpayer-funded programs.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.