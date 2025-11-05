Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Even if every voter was super smart, they would still be voting for one form of government or another. It is still the master verses the slave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Sabrin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture