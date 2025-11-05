My basic principle is that you don’t make decisions because they are easy; you don’t make them because they are cheap; you don’t make them because they’re popular; you make them because they’re right. Theodore Hesburgh, former president, University of Notre Dame

We do not need a voice that is right when everyone else is right. We need a voice that is right when everyone else is wrong. Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods. H. L. Mencken

Under democracy one party always devotes its chief energies to trying to prove that the other party is unfit to rule--and both commonly succeed, and are right. H.L Mencken

The country has reached a tipping point and is at the proverbial crossroads. Take a left turn and statism—socialism and economic fascism— expands with all the unintended consequences of interventionism, or we embrace free markets, civil liberties, sound money, and a noninterventionist foreign policy. (Please read Mises’s excellent critique of government power linked above.)

This is the choice before us. As Mises wrote at the conclusion of Human Action:

The body of economic knowledge is an essential element in the structure of human civilization; it is the foundation upon which modern industrialism and all the moral, intellectual, technological, and therapeutical achievements of the last centuries have been built. It rests with men whether they will make the proper use of the rich treasure with which this knowledge provides them or whether they will leave it unused. But if they fail to take the best advantage of it and disregard its teachings and warnings, they will not annul economics; they will stamp out society and the human race.

(See They Made America by Harold Evans et.al. Entrepreneurs made America not politicians.)

The success of Mamdani in the New York mayoralty race and the big wins for big government gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey reflect the culture of statism that has infected our politics for more than 90 years.

(The anti-Trump vote came out in droves. Will the GOP lose the House and/or Senate in 2026? Stay tuned)

The GOP is supposedly the party of fiscal conservatism, sound money, and a “humble” foreign policy. They have failed miserably. When the GOP controlled the federal government, they did not roll back the New Deal and Great Society statist policies.

They have “conserved” big government policies. The results are frightening, a $38 trillion national debt, and chronic budget deficits now nearly $2 trillion annually.

The affordability crisis in New York—and the the rest of the country— that helped Mamdani win the mayor’s race is because of the Fed’s monstrous expansion of the money supply for decades that was ramped up in the past few years that have boosted prices across the board.

The broad definition of the money supply—M2—has skyrocketed since the Covid lockdowns.

As the money supply boomed, prices have gone through the roof.

The solution: Make the dollar as good as gold to prevent the Fed money printers from debasing the purchasing power of the dollar.

Howard Buffett, the four term congressman from Nebraska, summed up America First’s foreign policy.

Even if it were desirable, America is not strong enough to police the world by military force. If that attempt is made, the blessings of liberty will be replaced by coercion and tyranny at home. Our Christian ideals cannot be exported to other lands by dollars and guns.

The neocon warmongers who have controlled America’ foreign policy for decades need to be driven from the federal government and their voices ignored in the media.)

Gen. Smedley Butler summed it up beautifully.

There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket.

We are in the battle for the soul of the American Republic as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

It would be a tragedy if after the next few elections, America becomes an American version of Cuba or Argentina.

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.