Today is Ron Paul’s 90th birthday and his former congressional colleague John Duncan, Jr. has a wonderful tribute posted on lewrockwell.com.

Lew Rockwell, former chief of staff to Ron Paul, founder of the Mises Institute and publisher of the popular website bearing his name also has a heartfelt tribute to him.

I first learned about Ron Paul when I was attending a summer 1981 conference in Maine sponsored I believe by the Institute for Humane Studies. One evening I was commiserating with Murray Rothbard. Rothbard told me there is a Republican Texas congressman, Ron Paul, who is knowledgeable about the Austrian School of Economics and is a libertarian. I couldn’t wait to meet him.

Two years later I met Dr. Paul at a DC monetary conference and a year later he invited me to attend with other pro freedom analysts and writers to tour the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On the way home, I shared a cab ride to the DC National airport with Irwin Schiff, the anti-tax activist, who died while in federal custody for tax evasion. Ron Paul and Daniel Adams discuss Schiff’s activism on the Liberty Report. Please watch this insightful segment.

The takeaway from Irwin Schiff’s “resistance” to Leviathan is you will not be treated humanely by the powers to be.

Irwin Schiff would not have been jailed for resisting the income tax if it had been abolished as I advocated in my 1995 book, Tax Free 2000.

The income tax is “legal plunder,” just as the Federal Reserve is a “legal counterfeiter.” Both should be abolished as soon as possible.

When Ron Paul sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2008, his campaign asked me to serve as his surrogate at candidate forums in New Jersey. What a great honor to be able to articulate Dr. Paul’s pro liberty, noninterventionist foreign policy to GOP voters throughout the Garden State.

Senator John McCain eventually won the GOP nomination and was soundly defeated by Barack Obama in November.

McCain was the most pro war member of the Senate and voted not to repeal Obamacare in 2017. His defeat was welcomed by pro peace voters.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin's autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.