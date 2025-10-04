Take a moment to join the MAFI movement. Your support for financial independence will go a long way to raising the consciousness of the American people to promote economic freedom.

I was recently interviewed on America Out Loud News show with co-hosts Col. Mike and Dr. Michael Scheuer.

Sen. Rand Paul recently said an uncomfortable truth about Trump’s interventionist policies. The president is beginning the nationalization of American businesses.

In his WSJ column, Greg Ip makes the same point about Trump’s economic policies. Trump is no advocate of free enterprise. In fact, I have never heard Trump utter “free enterprise” in public or write about it in his Truth Social posts.

In a free market the government does not own any business or have an equity stake in a company nor does it coerce, bully, harass a company and its CEO to do what the occupant to the Oval Office wants them to do.

President Trump is laying the groundwork for the Democrats to complete the nationalization of US businesses. In short, there is no commitment to free markets in the Trump White House.

Fast forward to January 20th 2029 when AOC is sworn in as the 48th president of the United States and in her inaugural address calls for the federal government to take an equity stake in the following sectors: housing, medicine, agriculture, utilities, telecommunications, and on and on and on.

America is on the road to socialism because the GOP members of Congress are not pushing back against Trump’s socialism.

With cowardly Republicans in Congress, who needs Democrats to socialize the US economy?

If Joe Biden had the federal government take equity positions in major US businesses, the GOP would have been apoplectic. And the talking heads on Fox would be screaming their well groomed heads off.

But with Trump taking us down the road to serfdom, crickets from the “right.”

Bernie Sanders sleeps well at night knowing he has a comrade-in-arms in the White House.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.