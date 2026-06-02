On June 4, 2026, the Declaration of Re-Independence will be officially released. Before that historic day arrives, I am asking patriots across America to add their names to this declaration and help make history.

Our goal is simple but powerful: secure at least one signer from every state in the nation. From Alaska to Florida, from Maine to Hawaii, let every corner of America be represented by citizens who believe that liberty, individual rights, limited government, and personal responsibility remain the foundation of a free society.

You may sign using your full name or, if you prefer greater privacy, your first name and last initial. What matters is not how much of your name appears on the document—it is your willingness to stand up and be counted.

Future generations will ask what we did when freedom, prosperity, and constitutional principles were under assault. This is an opportunity to answer that question with action, not silence.

The Declaration of Re-Independence is more than a document. It is a statement of principle, courage, and hope. It is a declaration that Americans still cherish liberty and are prepared to defend it.

Now is the time to stand up and be counted as a real patriot. Add your name and help ensure that every state has a voice in this new declaration of American freedom.

Please send me your name by 3pm Wednesday to murraysabrin@substack.com

For Liberty,

Murray