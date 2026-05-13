On the next episode, Dr. Keith Smith on free market medicine.

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“Tax fairness” is one of the most frequently repeated phrases in American politics. Democrats invoke it to demand higher taxes on the rich, while Republicans use it to argue for flatter tax rates and fewer “loopholes.” Yet the phrase itself is an oxymoron. Taxes are not voluntary exchanges entered into freely by consenting individuals. They are compulsory extractions backed by the coercive power of the state. Calling coercion “fair” does not change its essential nature.

Advocates of higher taxes routinely claim that the wealthy are not paying their “fair share.” However, data compiled by the Tax Foundation paints a very different picture. According to the latest IRS data analyzed by the organization, the top 1 percent of taxpayers earned about 20.6 percent of adjusted gross income in 2023 but paid 38.4 percent of all federal income taxes. The top 50 percent of taxpayers paid nearly 97 percent of all federal income taxes, while the bottom 50 percent paid only about 3 percent.

These figures do not prove that the wealthy are overtaxed or undertaxed. Rather, they expose the impossibility of defining “fairness” in taxation. In a free society, fairness emerges through voluntary exchange. Consumers decide whether a product or service is worth the price. Both parties benefit or the exchange does not occur. Taxation is fundamentally different because citizens cannot legally refuse payment. Failure to comply can result in fines, property seizures, or imprisonment.

This violation of individual rights is rarely discussed because Americans have become accustomed to the growth of the welfare-warfare state. Taxes finance an enormous federal apparatus that redistributes wealth domestically while simultaneously funding military interventions across the globe. Welfare programs, however well intentioned, often create dependency by discouraging self-reliance and private initiative. Meanwhile, endless foreign interventions consume trillions of dollars, expand executive power, and entangle the United States in conflicts that have little to do with genuine national defense.

The burden of this system does not fall solely on high-income earners. Inflation is the cruelest tax of all because it silently erodes purchasing power, especially for low- and middle-income workers living paycheck to paycheck. Unlike direct taxation, inflation is often hidden from public view. Families simply notice that groceries, gasoline, insurance, housing, and healthcare become increasingly unaffordable.

The root cause of sustained price inflation is not corporate greed, supply chains, or consumers spending too much. Inflation occurs because the money supply expands faster than the production of goods and services. The chief engine of this monetary inflation is the Federal Reserve, which has repeatedly created trillions of dollars electronically to finance government deficits and prop up financial markets.

When Washington spends far more than it collects in taxes, politicians rely on borrowing and money creation to sustain the system. Democrats and Republicans alike embrace the same destructive formula: tax, spend, borrow, and print money. The result is mounting national debt, declining purchasing power, and widening economic instability.

The solution is not merely adjusting tax rates or tinkering with deductions. America needs a fundamentally different economic philosophy rooted in voluntary exchange and individual liberty.

A genuine free-market economy would allow entrepreneurs, workers, and consumers—not politicians and bureaucrats—to determine how resources are allocated. Private charities and nonprofit organizations, operating voluntarily and locally, would aid more effectively and humanely than distant federal agencies. Civil society flourishes when people are free to direct their own resources toward causes they value.

Sound money is equally essential. For most of American history, the dollar was tied to gold, which imposed discipline on government spending and restrained monetary expansion. Since President Richard Nixon severed the dollar’s final link to gold in 1971, the federal government and the Federal Reserve have operated with virtually unlimited financial discretion. The result has been recurring bubbles, financial crises, and chronic inflation. Restoring a dollar based on real money—gold—would help protect savings and limit the political temptation to finance deficits through money creation.

Finally, the United States needs a noninterventionist foreign policy focused on defending America rather than policing the world. Endless wars drain resources, expand government power, and cost countless lives while producing little lasting stability abroad.

“Tax fairness” distracts Americans from the deeper issue: government itself has become too large, too intrusive, and too dependent on coercion and inflation. A freer society would rely less on taxation and centralized power and more on voluntary cooperation, sound money, private charity, and peaceful relations with the world.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.