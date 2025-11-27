I asked ChatGPT to create a Proclamation based on the real reason we celebrate Thanksgiving.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

A Thanksgiving Proclamation on the Triumph of Free Enterprise

On this Day of Thanksgiving, as families gather in gratitude for the abundance set before them, it is fitting that we remember a chapter in our nation’s earliest story—one that illustrates the profound connection between human freedom, personal responsibility, and the fruits of prosperity. For the Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth in 1620, the first months were marked by hardship beyond anything they had imagined. Hunger, disease, and bitter cold consumed nearly half their number. Yet even after those initial trials, a quieter but equally destructive obstacle remained: the economic system they had brought with them.

Bound by contract with their sponsors, the settlers initially adopted a communal, collectivist arrangement in which land, labor, and harvests were held in common. Each person worked fields not as his own but as the property of the group. The proceeds of every harvest—meager as they were—were to be placed into the common storehouse and distributed equally. It was a system grounded in high ideals, but human nature soon revealed its frailties. With no link between effort and reward, industrious farmers found little reason to sacrifice for the idle. Young men resented working to support others’ families while seeing no improvement in their own standing. Some feigned illness; others shirked duties; many simply lost the will to labor long hours for a harvest they would not personally enjoy.

Governor William Bradford would later write that this arrangement “bred much confusion and discontent.” It dulled ambition, stifled innovation, and ensured that each harvest was poorer than the last. Famine loomed, not because the land was barren, but because the system undermined the very incentives that stir individuals to diligence and creativity. The Pilgrims learned what many societies throughout history have discovered: when all property is owned in common and rewards are divorced from personal effort, productivity withers, resentment grows, and scarcity becomes the companion of every household.

Faced with this crisis, the leaders of Plymouth Colony did something both bold and profoundly wise—they changed course. Bradford and the colony’s elders assigned each family its own parcel of land. The harvest of each plot would belong to those who worked it. No longer would labor be absorbed into a communal pool; no longer would the fruits of one’s sweat be indistinguishable from the fruits of another’s idleness. Instead, men and women were empowered with ownership, responsibility, and the freedom to profit from their diligence.

The results were nothing short of transformative. Fields once neglected sprang to life. Families who had previously worked only out of necessity now labored with pride and purpose. Women, Bradford observed, voluntarily joined the harvest, helping carry corn to storage in ways no one would have compelled them to before. Productivity soared. By linking effort to reward, the colony tapped into the deep reservoir of human motivation—an economic truth that still sustains prosperous societies today.

This shift from collectivism to free enterprise did not merely improve harvest yields; it changed the very character of the community. Prosperity replaced desperation. A people once teetering on the brink of starvation found themselves equipped not only to survive but to thrive, to trade, to build, and to prepare the first Thanksgiving feast that would become a symbol of abundance for generations to come.

Today, as we reflect on their legacy, we affirm the enduring principle that free enterprise—rooted in personal responsibility, initiative, and ownership—unleashes human potential with remarkable force. The Pilgrims’ experience reminds us that compassion does not flourish under compulsion, and prosperity does not arise where individuals cannot reap the benefits of their labor. Instead, it is freedom—economic as well as political—that empowers communities to rise above adversity and transform scarcity into plenty.

Therefore, on this Thanksgiving Day, let us honor not only the courage of the Pilgrims who braved the Atlantic, nor only the Native peoples who shared their knowledge and generosity, but also the timeless lessons forged in those early years at Plymouth. Let us give thanks for a system that rewards hard work, nurtures ingenuity, and respects the dignity of every individual to shape his or her own destiny.

And as we gather around our tables, let us celebrate the truth their story reveals: that freedom, responsibility, and enterprise—working hand in hand—can lift a people from hardship to abundance, from fear to hope, and from the shadow of famine to the light of prosperity.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.