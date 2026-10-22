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Richard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Richard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
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I suggest also looking at the English Constitution which the US Constitution is heavily based upon, plenty of over reach was covered by it, and a lot of problems are the result of ignoring it, often illegally. Non-naturalise (duel too) conspiracies and lawfare are some such abuses.

England, where I live, also desperately needs to respect, relearn and reapply the hard learnt lessons of the Glorious Revolution.

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