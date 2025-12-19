To celebrate Hanukkah , Christmas, New Year’s, and my birthday next week, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code C ELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

A MAFI hat makes a great stocking stuffer and instead of giving Hanukkah “gelt” give a MAFI hat to celebrate the Jewish people’s liberation from Greek oppression.

****************************************************************************

The worst evils which mankind has ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments. Ludwig von Mises

Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. P.J. O’Rourke

Government 'help' to business is just as disastrous as government persecution... the only way a government can be of service to national prosperity is by keeping its hands off. Ayn Rand

In the 1880s, people all over the world looked to America for inspiration. Its very existence was proof that it was possible to have a relatively free and peaceful country. No income tax, no foreign wars, no welfare state, no intrusions on civil liberties. Harry Browne

**********************************************************************************

If you need any more evidence that DC politicians and bureaucrats are ignorant of economics and are anti-business, today’s WSJ editorial, “How Lina Khan Killed iRobot,” reveals how the former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairwoman, “egged on” by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, killed a merger between the vacuum company with Amazon.

Who is most qualified to determine if a merger is in the best interests of shareholders or private company owners?

This is a no-brainer! Entrepreneurs, not DC politicians/lawyers and their bureaucratic allies in the federal government’s “alphabet soup” agencies.

The proper economic policy regarding mergers is for the federal government to leave business decisions to businessmen/women for numerous reasons, not the least of which is protecting property rights.

The Mises Institute has published scores of essay about the economic illiteracy of policy makers and their obsession with antitrust laws. These essays demolishe the arrogance of policymakers who claim they know how to organize the US economy.

Ayn Rand’s quote above concludes with the obvious proposition regarding the economy, the government should keep its hands off. In other words, a laissez-faire economy delivers the goods to the public better than any decision by FTC bureaucrats.

**********************************************************************************

Frank Chodorov’s case against the income tax is one of the best takedowns of “legalized theft.”

This is must reading for anyone who wants to battle with big government advocates who assert governments need money for the welfare-warfare state and therefore stealing it from the citizenry is not only moral, but also imperative to keep the money flowing from Washington.

The cost of complying with the income tax is $536 billion, according to the Tax Foundation. The opportunity cost of the income tax makes us poorer. Instead of spending countless hours to comply with the tax code, we could spend our time in more productive ways.

Every major company has to have an army of accounts and lawyers to comply with the tax code.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is facing a possible $16 billion increased tax bill because it used a tax reduction technique the IRS finds questionable.

The income tax is complex, costly to comply with, and takes resources out of the productive sector, which could be better used to increase prosperity.

The income tax therefore sucks and must be abolished. Financial independence will soar if individuals, families, and businesses keep their incomes and use it for their needs, preferences, and values.

In short, an income tax free America is consistent with the Declaration of Independence, sound economics, free markets, and property rights.

********************************************************************************

I created the MAFI movement—MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT—to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex.

Financial Independence would give the people back their dignity and self respect.

If current trends continue, the Crash of 2029 is inevitable.

I am available to present the evidence revealing how the Crash of 2029 will unfold. I can make presentations in Florida and by Zoom to other parts of the country. My 50+ years of research about the economy and financial markets will speak for itself.

I can be reached at msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

***************************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021), provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.