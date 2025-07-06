Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
Jul 7

Big Beautiful Law

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jul 6

Only the brain dead would expect anything to change in the DC Swamp...it's business as usual and the big ugly fat bill of garbage is a perfect example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Murray Sabrin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture