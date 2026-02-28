Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Silberg's avatar
David Silberg
37m

Thank you for writing so clearly and concisely what I have been thinking and screaming at my TV.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture