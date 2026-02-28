There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket. General Smedley Butler

The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.” Ernest Hemingway

******************************************************************************

In a defining moment that reverberates across the globe, President Donald Trump’s recent decision to launch a major military attack on Iran represents not just a profound escalation in U.S. foreign policy, but a constitutional crisis that demands accountability. The Constitution clearly vests the power to declare war in Congress, a limitation the Founders designed to prevent unilateral executive action that drags the nation into prolonged, costly conflict. By ordering significant combat operations against a sovereign nation without explicit congressional authorization, Trump has violated this foundational separation of powers and eroded the very framework that safeguards American democracy.

Today, the United States, in concert with Israel, launched a large-scale military campaign against Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” striking Iranian targets and prompting Iranian retaliation. While the president framed this action as essential to U.S. security and regional stability, the unilateral nature of the decision — taken without a formal declaration of war or a clear authorization for the use of force passed by Congress — transcends mere policy disagreement and enters the realm of constitutional violation. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution grants Congress the sole authority to declare war, a power that cannot be usurped simply because a president believes a threat exists.

Critics from both inside and outside government have underscored the legal peril of this course. Prominent lawmakers have argued that Trump’s actions constitute a “grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional war powers” and amount to “absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.” The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was specifically designed to restrain precisely this kind of executive overreach, requiring the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of initiating military action and limiting such activity absent congressional authorization. Neither step was meaningfully taken here.

This is not a trivial procedural quibble. When the president takes the nation to the brink of extended conflict — with the likely prospect of casualties for American soldiers and civilians alike — the American people and their representatives have a right to a full, transparent debate. War has economic, moral, and human costs that ripple for generations; it should never hinge on the unilateral decision of a single individual, no matter how high their office. Our constitutional system exists precisely to prevent such concentration of power and the potential for authoritarian drift.

Moreover, historical precedent demonstrates that unchecked military action breeds instability at home and abroad. Past conflicts initiated without clear legal grounding have sown long wars, deepened regional animosities, and burdened American taxpayers. By launching military action against Iran without legislative approval, Trump has amplified these risks while diminishing institutional restraints that protect democratic governance.

Impeachment is not a partisan slogan; it is a constitutional remedy for abuses of power that threaten the republic. In attacking Iran without a declaration of war or explicit authorization from Congress, President Trump has overstepped his authority, sidelined the voice of the people’s representatives, and imperiled both U.S. constitutional norms and international stability. To safeguard the rule of law and the balance of powers enshrined in the Constitution, Congress must act – not tomorrow, not next week, but now. Impeachment is not only justified — it is necessary.

**********************************************************************************

The Crash of 2029 talk feedback. MAFI will help shield you from the next major economic downturn.

Thank you again for inviting me to your speech today. You hit the nail on the head all your great charts and their truth speaking messages. Egon B.

I attended your talk this morning. Terrific material & excellent presentation. I, too, am a former professor, so please accept my compliments as someone from the same line of work…. I still cannot figure out how politicians believe they know better than the market. Dennis L.

Dr. Murray Sabrin’s presentation on the likelihood of a Crash in 2029, or shortly thereafter, was a fact-based investigation into the primary indicators that provide glimpses into future trends. Professor Sabrin explains these indicators in everyday language revealing a precarious economic situation that may change abruptly impacting the quality of life of every American. If you’d like to avoid getting entangled in the boom bust cycle and protect yourself from its fallout, learning from this presentation may help you do just that. Joseph S., M.S., PhD

***********************************************************

I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit the revised mafius.com website.

*********************************************************************************

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

******************************************************************

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.