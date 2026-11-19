Ryan McMaken and I discuss the harms caused by the welfare-warfare state and the path forward to a free society on the Radio Rothbard podcast.

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Ryan McMaken (@ryanmcmaken) is editor in chief at the Mises Institute, a former economist for the State of Colorado, and the author of two books: Breaking Away: The Case of Secession, Radical Decentralization, and Smaller Polities and Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre. He is also the editor of The Struggle for Liberty: A Libertarian History of Political Thought. Ryan has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in public policy, finance, and international relations from the University of Colorado. Send in your article submissions for the Mises Wire and Power and Market, but read article guidelines first.

Ryan is a cohost of the Radio Rothbard podcast and the Loot & Lobby podcast, has appeared on Fox News and Fox Business, and has been featured in a number of national print publications including Politico, The Hill, Bloomberg, and The Washington Post.

He’s been married for 26 years and has four children.

Journalists seeking comment: Email Ryan at rwmcmaken@mises.org.

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Links to The Abolition Manifesto are linked below

Help Launch a New American Independence Movement

This is our moment to make history

Murray Sabrin

Nov 14, 2026

For more than 50 years, I have devoted my professional life to defending individual liberty, free markets, sound money, limited government, and a noninterventionist foreign policy. Inspired by the writings of Ludwig von Mises, Murray Rothbard, and countless others, I have watched with growing concern as America has drifted from the principles of its Founders. I am writing The Abolition Manifesto because I believe it is imperative we reverse that course. Chapter 2 will be posted on Substack by the end of November.

In 1776, Thomas Paine’s Common Sense provided the intellectual, philosophical, and political foundation for American independence. Today, America needs another declaration of independence—not from a foreign monarch, but from an increasingly intrusive and powerful federal government.

Thomas Paine’s Common Sense sold an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 copies in 1776, when America’s population was fewer than three million. Its message reached far beyond those who purchased it because copies were shared and read aloud. It helped change the course of history.

Imagine what The Abolition Manifesto could accomplish if we could generate comparable enthusiasm for restoring constitutional government and individual liberty in 21st-century America. We could reach tens of millions of Americans with the message of liberty and get off the “road to serfdom.”

The Abolition Manifesto explains how America was transformed from the Founder’s vision, offers a blueprint for dismantling the unconstitutional welfare-warfare state and restoring a republic grounded in individual liberty, free markets, sound money, and limited government.

I am asking you to help finance a national campaign to bring this message to millions of Americans, and begin the restoration of an America where Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness are not just words but the essence of our lives.

Please consider becoming a founding supporter:

$10 – Liberty Supporter

$25 – Freedom Advocate

$50 – Constitutional Champion

$100 – Independence Partner

$250 – Abolition Movement Benefactor

$500 or more – Founding Patron

Every supporter will receive the PDF of my memoir, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story. A Constitutional Champion or Independence Partner will also receive a MAFI hat (black or green). Abolition Benefactors and Patrons will receive four hats while supplies last for their families, neighbors, and/or colleagues.

Please send your contribution to:

Prosperity2014 LLC, 7935 Airport Pulling Road, Suite 4-140, Naples, FL 34109

Every contribution will help put this message before a wider audience through podcasts, media appearances, advertising, and grassroots outreach.

Paine helped inspire a revolution. With your support, The Abolition Manifesto can help inspire a second American revolution of ideas—and restore the republic our Founders envisioned.

Let’s make the next American independence movement a reality!

Best wishes,

Murray Sabrin

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You can begin reading the Manifesto.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.