Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rpaco's avatar
rpaco
1hEdited

I trust you have hired a team of trumpeters to play a loud fanfare as you nail this document to the Whitehouse doors. Together with a notice to quit. Do not pass go, move directly to jail.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17h

I was born independent as were all humans. I need not re-declare my independence. July 4th as Independence Day is a running joke and has been since the Civil war.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture