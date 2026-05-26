On July Fourth we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The following excerpt of the Declaration of of Re-Independence outlines how the federal government has become in effect the modern version of King George III. In short, freedom loving Americans must stand up and be counted if they want to restore the principles of liberty the Founders envisioned for the original thirteen colonies.

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Declaration of Re-Independence

By freedom loving Americans, June 4th, 2026

Inspired by the words of Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, George Washington, William Graham Sumner, Grover Cleveland, Calvin Coolidge, H.L. Mencken, Albert J. Nock, John T. Flynn, Henry Hazlitt, Frank Chodorov, Robert A. Taft, Howard Buffett, Ludwig von Mises, Murray N. Rothbard, Ron Paul, and Andrew P. Napolitano

When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for a free and industrious people to dissolve the political bonds which have reduced them from sovereign citizens into dependent subjects, and to reclaim among the powers of the earth the station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to seek the restoration of liberty.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all individuals are born with the natural rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness; that governments are instituted among men solely to secure these rights, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new safeguards for their future security and freedom.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes. Experience hath shown that mankind is more disposed to suffer while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing institutions to which they have become accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, reveals a design to reduce a free people into dependence, indebtedness, inflation, and perpetual war, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government and to provide new guards for their liberty.

Such has been the patient sufferance of the American people. Such is now the necessity which constrains them to examine the destructive policies imposed upon them by administrations of both political parties. The history of the federal government in the modern age is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an unlimited and centralized state. To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world.

It has confiscated the earnings of labor through oppressive income taxes and payroll taxes, punishing productivity and thrift while rewarding political favoritism and dependency.

It has imposed tariffs and hidden taxes upon consumers, raising the cost of living under the false banner of protection while burdening ordinary Americans with higher prices.

It has created vast systems of redistribution whereby citizens are compelled to surrender the fruits of their labor to sustain programs that have transformed self-reliant individuals into dependents of the state.

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It has fostered a political culture in which citizens are taught to look first to Washington rather than to family, community, voluntary association, enterprise, or personal responsibility.

It has accumulated debts so enormous that future generations are condemned to servitude for obligations they never consented to incur.

It has multiplied regulations beyond number, strangling enterprise, limiting opportunity, and placing the livelihood of millions at the mercy of unelected bureaucracies.

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It has interfered with the sacred relationship between doctor and patient, substituting bureaucratic mandates, insurance regulations, political decrees, and centralized guidelines for individualized medical judgment and informed consent.

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It has granted privileges and protections to favored corporations, financial institutions, and special interests while ordinary Americans bear the burden of inflation, taxation, and declining purchasing power.

It has delegated extraordinary powers to the Federal Reserve System, an institution empowered to create money out of nothing, debase the currency, and manipulate interest rates.

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It has engaged in undeclared wars across the globe in violation of the constitutional requirement that the representatives of the people alone possess the authority to declare war.

It has stationed American troops in distant lands for decades at immeasurable cost in blood, treasure, and liberty, while neglecting the genuine defense of the American homeland.

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It has used fear and perpetual conflict to justify endless military spending, biometric domestic surveillance, secrecy, censorship, and executive overreach.

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We, therefore, the advocates of liberty and constitutional self-government, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do solemnly declare that the people of the United States ought to reclaim the principles of limited government, sound money, free markets, voluntary association, and peace; that they are entitled to freedom from taxation, inflation, regulation, and undeclared wars; and that as free and independent citizens they possess the full right to control the fruits of their labor, engage in voluntary exchange, and pursue happiness without political interference.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.