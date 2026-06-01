Declaration of Re-Independence

By freedom loving Americans, June 4, 2026

Inspired by the words of Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, George Washington, William Graham Sumner, Grover Cleveland, Calvin Coolidge, Smedley Butler, H.L. Mencken, Albert J. Nock, John T. Flynn, Henry Hazlitt, Frank Chodorov, Robert A. Taft, Howard Buffett, Ludwig von Mises, Murray N. Rothbard, Ron Paul, and Andrew P. Napolitano

When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for a free and industrious people to dissolve the political bonds which have reduced them from sovereign citizens into dependent subjects, and to reclaim among the powers of the earth the station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to seek the restoration of liberty.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all individuals are born with the natural rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness; that governments are instituted among men solely to secure these rights, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new safeguards for their future security and freedom.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes. Experience hath shown that mankind is more disposed to suffer while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing institutions to which they have become accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, reveals a design to reduce a free people into dependence, indebtedness, inflation, and perpetual war, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government and to provide new guards for their liberty.

Such has been the patient sufferance of the American people. Such is now the necessity which constrains them to examine the destructive policies imposed upon them by administrations of both political parties. The history of the federal government in the modern age is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an unlimited and centralized state. To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world.

It has confiscated the earnings of labor through oppressive income taxes and payroll taxes, punishing productivity and thrift while rewarding political favoritism and dependency.

It has imposed tariffs and hidden taxes upon consumers, raising the cost of living under the false banner of protection while burdening ordinary Americans with higher prices.

It has created vast systems of redistribution whereby citizens are compelled to surrender the fruits of their labor to sustain programs that have transformed self-reliant individuals into dependents of the state.

It has created Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, subsidies, grants, and innumerable entitlements beyond all constitutional restraint, binding generations to government promises financed through debt and inflation.

It has fostered a political culture in which citizens are taught to look first to Washington rather than to family, community, voluntary association, enterprise, or personal responsibility.

It has taken equity stakes in corporations setting a precedent for more government ownership of the means of production in gross violation of free enterprise.

It has accumulated debts so enormous that future generations are condemned to servitude for obligations they never consented to incur.

It has multiplied regulations beyond number, strangling enterprise, limiting opportunity, and placing the livelihood of millions at the mercy of unelected bureaucracies.

It has interfered in voluntary exchanges among free people, substituting political coercion for peaceful cooperation and market choice.

It has interfered with the sacred relationship between doctor and patient, substituting bureaucratic mandates, insurance regulations, political decrees, and centralized guidelines for individualized medical judgment and informed consent.

It has undermined medical freedom by compelling citizens to finance healthcare systems increasingly controlled by government dictates rather than voluntary choice and professional discretion.

It has burdened physicians, hospitals, and caregivers with endless regulations, reporting requirements, and administrative controls that diminish the quality of care and elevate compliance above compassion.

It has empowered unelected agencies and political authorities to determine which treatments, medicines, and procedures may be permitted, reimbursed, restricted, or denied, thereby placing political power above the judgment of patients and their physicians.

It has mandated vaccines in gross violation of individual autonomy causing illnesses and death to incalculable number of Americans—young and old.

It has weakened the very foundation of sound medical practice by eroding trust, confidentiality, independence, and personal responsibility within the healing professions.

It has granted privileges and protections to favored corporations, financial institutions, and special interests while ordinary Americans bear the burden of inflation, taxation, and declining purchasing power.

It has delegated extraordinary powers to the Federal Reserve System, an institution empowered to create money out of nothing, debase the currency, and manipulate interest rates.

It has thereby destroyed the savings of prudent citizens, inflated the prices of homes, education, healthcare, and necessities, and generated the recurring boom-and-bust cycles that devastate workers, families, and businesses alike.

It has concealed this inflationary tax beneath technical language while the purchasing power of the dollar steadily declines, and the middle class is impoverished.

It has engaged in undeclared wars across the globe in violation of the constitutional requirement that the representatives of the people alone possess the authority to declare war.

It has stationed American troops in distant lands for decades at immeasurable cost in blood, treasure, and liberty, while neglecting the genuine defense of the American homeland.

It has entangled the nation in foreign quarrels having little connection to the security or prosperity of the American people.

It has attacked—and killed—foreign nationals on the high seas without due process and violating international law.

It has used fear and perpetual conflict to justify endless military spending, biometric domestic surveillance, secrecy, censorship, and executive overreach.

It has divided the people into hostile factions for political gain while both major parties continue the same expansion of centralized power.

Nor have we been wanting in attention to our fellow citizens. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their rulers to extend arbitrary authority over every sphere of life. We have reminded them that freedom cannot survive when government assumes responsibility for cradle-to-grave security. We have appealed to their sense of justice, their history, and their love of liberty. Too often they have been deaf to the voice of reason, choosing temporary benefits over permanent principles.

We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity which declares that no people can remain free while dependent upon political power for their sustenance, retirement, healthcare, employment, education, and security. A government powerful enough to provide everything is likewise powerful enough to take everything.

We, therefore, the advocates of liberty and constitutional self-government, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do solemnly declare that the people of the United States ought to reclaim the principles of limited government, sound money, free markets, voluntary association, and peace; that they are entitled to freedom from taxation, inflation, regulation, and undeclared wars; and that as free and independent citizens they possess the full right to control the fruits of their labor, engage in voluntary exchange, and pursue happiness without political interference.

And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on Divine Providence and the enduring spirit of liberty, we mutually pledge to one another our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor this day, the fourth of June 2026.