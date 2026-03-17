Dr. Tavel’s essay on conventional and “alternative” medicine (”Understanding competing fields for obtaining health care,” March 8) sidesteps a central weakness of modern health care: conventional medicine largely treats symptoms rather than cures disease. We manage blood pressure, blood sugar, pain, and digestive distress with prescriptions, yet too often ignore the lifestyle and metabolic roots of illness. Symptom control is not the same as restoring health.

Earlier generations of physicians understood this better. The enduring wisdom, “food is thy medicine,” reflects a preventive, restorative model of care. Modern research now confirms that nutrition profoundly influences inflammation, immunity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer risk. Whole foods and metabolic health are not fringe ideas — they are foundational to human biology — yet they remain secondary in mainstream treatment plans.

This contradiction is especially troubling in cancer care. Patients recovering from chemotherapy are frequently encouraged to consume sugary drinks and processed foods simply to maintain calories. But cancer cells are voracious consumers of glucose, and elevated blood sugar and insulin levels are linked to tumor growth and poorer outcomes. Why provide patients with foods that may undermine recovery?

Our system prioritizes convenience and protocols over physiology. If healing is the goal, nutrition and lifestyle medicine should stand beside conventional treatment, not beneath it. Medicine should aim to resolve disease at its roots, not merely manage its symptoms.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples