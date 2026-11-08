Celebrating 77 years in America! Arriving in the land of the free August 6, 1949

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November Rothbard Giveway, War Collectivism

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INVEST IN A FREE AMERICA.

YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP RETORE THE FOUNDERS’ VISION FOR AMERICA.

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Monetary manipulation

The Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences awarded for research on economic stability (”Americans win Nobel for economic stability work,” Oct. 13) raises a question: Why have economists largely ignored Ludwig von Mises, who explained the causes of boom-and-bust cycles more than a century ago?

In his 1912 The Theory of Money and Credit , followed by countless essays, books and monographs, including his 1949 magnum opus, Human Action: A Treatise on Economics , Mises identified monetary manipulation as a fundamental source of economic instability.

Mises explained that when central banks push interest rates below market levels, they create artificial booms by encouraging borrowing, speculation and investments unsupported by genuine consumer savings. As he wrote, artificially lowering rates below the natural rate distorts investment decisions. Eventually, economic reality intervenes, exposing malinvestments and triggering a bust.

Today’s Federal Reserve continues this destructive process, fueling speculation in stocks, real estate and other assets while distorting the signals entrepreneurs need to make sound decisions. In a genuine free market, profit and loss guide investment. Entrepreneurs who anticipate consumers’ needs succeed, improve living standards and earn profits. Those who misjudge the market bear the losses and release resources for more productive uses.

Rather than attempting to manage the economy through monetary manipulation, policymakers should heed Mises: End central banking’s distortion of interest rates and let markets — not bureaucrats — coordinate economic activity.

Murray Sabrin, Ph.D., Naples

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com.

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.