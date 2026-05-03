Murray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8hEdited

What do we expect? 7.9995 billion people on welfare and 5 million tyrants richer than sin. That's the deep state way with government as the conduit.

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Carole's avatar
Carole
6h

Our political parties are two sides of the same bitcoin.

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