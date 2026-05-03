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The Four-Letter Economic Words we all should live by.

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My January presentation, “Are You Prepared for the Crash of 2029?” remains timely, as the money supply continues to accelerate and the national debt keeps soaring—developments that historically have preceded financial crises around the world.

In addition, the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, warned about an overvalued stock market at Berkshire’s annual stockholder meeting on May 2. Also see the Buffett Indicator. The stock market could stay overvalued for a few more years—a point I made in my January presentation.

The United States will not be immune to the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s excessive money creation and the federal government’s reckless spending and mounting debt.

Trump’s net worth has reportedly surged since he returned to the presidency more than a year ago. This appearance of self-enrichment by the president and his family reflects what critics see as his longstanding modus operandi: leveraging political influence to maximize personal financial gain.

In another remarkable development, Trump is suing the IRS for $10 billion—effectively suing the very federal agency that operates under the executive branch he heads. In practical terms, taxpayers could ultimately bear the financial burden stemming from litigation tied to the release of his tax returns.

Ron Paul, widely regarded by his supporters as America’s leading advocate for civil liberties, free enterprise, and a noninterventionist foreign policy, recently discussed the conference sponsored by his institute last month. His conclusion was stark: Trump’s policies have undermined the America First movement that many politicians once claimed to champion.

The consequences of expansive government policies are becoming increasingly apparent. Trump’s undeclared wars and spending expansion may ultimately be remembered as part of another presidency that deepened and extended the welfare-warfare state rather than reversing it.

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I created the MAFI movement— MAKE AMERICANS FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT —to take back the country from the statists, democratic socialists, money printers, and the military-industrial complex. Please visit mafiusa.com

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To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July Fourth, you can order a MAFI hat with the coupon code CELEBRATE10 for a $10 discount. When you wear a MAFI hat, you officially become a MAFI(oso) and a member of the movement to restore financial independence and economic freedom in America.

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Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.