The greatest government interference in the free market is not tariffs, subsidies, or regulatory micromanagement—it is the federal income tax and payroll taxes, which directly confiscate the fruits of labor and distort economic decision-making at every level. In his Wall Street Journal commentary criticizing Donald Trump’s interventionist economic policies, Jason Riley underscores a broader truth: when government substitutes political priorities for market signals, economic freedom and growth suffer.

Trump’s policies—tariffs, industrial favoritism, and aggressive state involvement in commerce—illustrate the visible forms of intervention Riley often warns about. Yet these policies pale beside the massive and continuous intrusion of income and payroll taxes. Every paycheck is filtered through a system that punishes productivity, discourages hiring, and reduces workers’ ability to accumulate capital. Payroll taxes, in particular, penalize employment itself, raising labor costs and discouraging job creation. Meanwhile, income taxes reshape personal choices—whether to work overtime, invest, save, or start a business—based not on consumer demand but on tax avoidance strategies.

Unlike episodic interventions, taxation is a permanent drag on voluntary exchange. It transfers decision-making from individuals to bureaucracies, funding programs that expand the scope of government beyond constitutional limits. While Riley critiques the resurgence of economic nationalism and interventionism, the deeper issue is that America’s tax structure institutionalizes interference in every transaction and every paycheck.

If policymakers truly want a free and prosperous economy, they must look beyond headline-grabbing policies and confront the central obstacle to market freedom: a tax regime that systematically undermines individual choice, capital formation, and the spontaneous order of the marketplace.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is also an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute. His book, The Finance of Health Care: Wellness and Innovative Approaches to Employee Medical Insurance (Business Expert Press, Oct. 24, 2022), and his other BEP publication, Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle: An Entrepreneur’s Survival Guide (October 2021),provides decision makers with tools needed to help manage their businesses during the business cycle. Sabrin’s autobiography, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, was published in November, 2022. He is also the author of Why the Federal Reserve Sucks.