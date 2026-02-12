Murray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

I am afraid government will have to implode before this change will occur. The DC Cesspool is getting more desperate by the day as El Trumpo invents new schemes to keep the rickety old behemoth from crashing down.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Sabrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture